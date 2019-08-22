PHILADELPHIA — For thousands who watched live TV coverage or followed social media updates chronicling the Aug. 14 standoff in Philadelphia in which six policemen were shot, it appeared alleged gunman Maurice Hill bore sole responsibility for the mayhem.
But for those who live on 3700 block of North 15th Street — who spent nearly eight hours under siege — the reality remains far murkier. Now residents of a block-long crime scene, their battered and bullet-riddled cars still impounded for evidence, they blame the police for what happened almost as much as they do Hill.
The police are the ones who came into their neighborhood to serve a search warrant for narcotics, apparently unprepared for so violent a response. The police, in some cases, are the ones who damaged their property. But, with hundreds of police on the block, it seemed to residents like no one went to check on them. And now, a week later, they have not heard from police about how to move forward, or who will pay for the damage.
“If you’re going to come into a community and do this,” said Eric Garrity, 38, who lives across the street from the house where Hill was, “at least clean up.”
Hill is alleged to have fired more than 100 rounds from an AR-15 and 30 officers returned fire. The shootout has cast a shadow over this tree-lined rowhouse block, anchored by a sprawling urban garden at one end and a colorfully decorated daycare on the other. It’s the kind of place where people plant flowers in front of their homes and kids leave their bikes carelessly scattered on the sidewalk. It’s noticeably tidier and, according to police data, significantly safer than the teeming, crime-ridden commercial intersection at Broad Street and Erie Avenue nearby, where drifts of litter pile up against the curb.
Shakemah, 34, who has lived for 14 years in an apartment across the street, said what happened changed her view of home.
“I’m just trying to figure out a way to get out of here,” she said, tears streaking her face.
Her son, 12, and daughter, 10, were trapped alone inside for eight hours until she was permitted to enter her building at 1 a.m. Her children were crying when she found them. A week later, they still don’t want to leave the house.
“This block is full of children, always,” said Shakemah, who declined to give her last name. “They play basketball, ride bikes, they eat water ice here, but they won’t come outside no more.”
She keeps thinking about how police treated her during the shooting. She said police didn’t identify themselves or make sure residents were safe. Their whole approach, she said, was wrong.
Other residents, citing a longstanding lack of faith in the police, pose questions about the legality of the search, and wonder what else they don’t know. Conspiracy theories, chewed over on front porches and sidewalks, include one that police were hiding behind children as Hill fired.
And there’s resentment over the sweep that took in not only Hill, a relative stranger, but also men who were part of the connective tissue of this community. Whatever else they were involved in, neighbors said, these men held barbecues and block parties, put out a basketball hoop on the lowest setting so even the littlest kids could play.
Pamela Gettings, 64, teared up Wednesday morning about losing “our boys.”
“I actually feel less safe now,” she said.
An unsettled feeling remains on the block, as strangers wander through to gawk and snap photos of the boarded-up crime scene. Cynthia Muse, who has lived across the street for 13 years, said the block has turned into a “tourist attraction.” She was jolted awake Tuesday night when someone drove by and screamed, “Oh, is that the house!?”
For the last week, police and other officials have streamed through, too: collecting evidence, examining cars and houses, taking up parking spaces.
“It’s like being under martial law,” Muse said.
For many in the neighborhood, though, that’s just life in North Philadelphia.