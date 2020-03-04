STATE COLLEGE — Two storms will converge off the New England coast late this week, but the impact from a weaker storm from Canada will far outweigh the impact from a storm moving up from the Southern states.
The influence from an Alberta clipper storm on the Northeast's weather from Thursday night to Friday night will be about 80 percent, while the participation from storm sweeping northward off the coast will be about 20 percent.
"The result will be unsettled weather conditions with some snow and perhaps a couple of inches somewhere in a narrow band, but not a debilitating widespread snowstorm for the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.
Alberta clipper storms tend to be starved of moisture and move along too quickly to bring more than a moderate snowfall. In the case of this particular clipper storm, snowfall will tend to be light, but there can be briefly heavy snow squalls across the interior Northeast that can create hazardous conditions for motorists.
The situation is a bit different when compared to last weekend's snow squalls in that the air moving in is not nearly as cold. That will translate to much less lake effect and fewer incidents of roads being covered with snow. While these conditions can still occur, they will tend to be much more isolated in nature than last week.
Where snow falls from the evening to the start of the daylight hours, there will be a better chance of a slushy accumulation on roads and other paved surfaces.
As for the participation from the storm swinging up from South, the center will remain a few hundred miles offshore. This is the same storm responsible for heavy rain and the risk of flooding and severe weather in the Southern states into Thursday.
However, some of the moisture from the Southern storm will feed into the approaching Alberta clipper and have some impact on coastal areas. This means that a zone of steady precipitation could occur within 100 miles or so of the coast.
It is conceivable that the Interstate-95 swath receives a few tenths of an inch to a couple of inches of snowfall that breaks the snow drought, but the snow may only accumulate on grass and elevated surfaces and not on paved surfaces.
With marginal temperatures, much of the snow that falls may melt on road surfaces, especially during the daylight hours. Other areas may get only a few hours of a rain and wet snow mixture as other places still may only have a bit of rain from the setup.
It has been many weeks since much of the I-95 corridor has received measurable snow with the region in the throes of a snow drought. Measurable snow is 0.1 of an inch or greater.
Boston picked up 0.3 of an inch of snow on Feb. 6, but the last measurable snow in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., was on Jan. 18. New York City managed to pick up 2.1 inches on Jan. 18, but only 0.2 of an inch fell on Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The last measurable snow in Baltimore was on Jan. 7, when 1.5 inches fell.
Despite the snow drought, there have been other years with very lean snowfall, such as the winters of 1997-98, 1979-80 and 1972-73.
However, while this year won't break lean snowfall records, time is running out for the "big one."
"It's been the same story for much of the winter in the Northeast, with one swing and a miss after another," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.