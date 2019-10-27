SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Fueled by winds that topped 80 mph, the Kincade fire exploded overnight in Sonoma County, burning winery properties and pushing closer to Healdsburg as about 1 million homes and businesses across the region were thrown into darkness because of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. blackouts.
Officials evacuated a large swath of Sonoma County, including new orders that covered most of Santa Rosa west of the 101 Freeway and north of Highway 12. The fire has burned more than 30,000 acres and was pushing south toward Highway 128. The 101 Freeway was closed.
Authorities said their priority now was trying to save Healdsburg and Windsor, north of Santa Rosa along the 101. The cities were evacuated Saturday, and on Sunday morning fire officials urged holdouts to leave immediately, saying the winds were pushing the fire rapidly. Officials said 79 structures had been destroyed and 31,000 were threatened.
The National Weather Service recorded one gust Sunday morning at 93 mph.
Structures in the famed wine country were burning, including some owned by wineries in the Alexander Valley. The Soda Rock winery along State Highway 128 near Healdsburg was consumed early Sunday morning.
Firefighters said their goal was to keep the fire east of the 101 Freeway and north of Highway 128.
At dawn in Healdsburg, Ron Babbini stood with two friends on the sidewalk in front of his house.
The mandatory evacuation remained in effect and the trio were some of the only civilians left in the wine country town. Streets were littered with branches from the wind that was driving down the foothills and to the south. In the town square, red umbrellas in front of a cafe had toppled and the only vehicles on the road were neon green fire engines and police SUVs.
Babbini said the night had been mostly calm. But nearby Fitch Mountain had him worried. He stood looking at vast plumes of smoke rising above its slopes. They had not been there Saturday.
“It’s actually been worse in the last hour or so with the wind,” said Babbini.
If the wind blows the flames across Fitch Mountain, Healdsburg will be in danger, he said.
“Right now it seems to be the most scariest,” he said.
Firefighters were scrambling in the darkness early Sunday morning to quell multiple small blazes sparked by embers far from the fire’s main line in the foothills.
By 4:50 a.m., traffic was backed up on the 101 Freeway in Santa Rosa as residents of neighborhoods that burned in the Tubbs fire in 2017 once again left their homes in darkness and uncertainty.
Daniel Barcenas, his two brothers and his 80-year-old grandmother were still in their house before dawn on Sunday, despite an evacuation order that came right up to their street but stopped short of their front door. Barcenas had lost two homes in the last fire.
He lived in Coffey Park in a rental with his grandmother and had just purchased a nearby home. “The day before the fire we had just finished painting,” he said of the house he never got to move in to.
Karen Kristensen was packing up two cars for her 88-year-old mother, Beverly, and herself in Coffey Park.
They too were caught in the last fire in this neighborhood, which burned to the ground. Homes here are still under construction or brand new. Kristensen just moved back in August.
Last time, they escaped with just some laundry and a few pictures. “I wore shorts for two weeks,” she said. “Everything was dust. There was nothing left.”