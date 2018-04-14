“Put me down for a 20,094 on that hole.”
Say what?
That’s what a man named Adam Rolston made on a “golf hole” last year that took 80 days to finish and covered 1,200 miles — a par 14,000.
Teeing off at 1 a.m., on the June 29, 2017, from the base camp of Khuiten Peak, the highest and most western point in Mongolia, Rolston played through swamps, rivers and deserts.
Rolston, from Northern Ireland, completed the “hole” on the 18th green of Mongolia’s first golf course — Mt Bogd Golf Club — more than 6,000 strokes over par. I’m not even sure what kind of “bogey” you would call that. A “6K-bogey,” perhaps?
Rolston wasn’t alone on the journey. He also had a caddie, Ron Rutland of South Africa, who hauled 260 lbs. of gear and supplies with a two-wheeled wagon.
The point of this expedition was to raise money for Laureus Sport for Good and the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB).
According to Rolston’s site, www.thelongesthole.com, “Both Adam and Ron are passionate believers in the power of sport to uplift, and between Laureus, which uses the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage, by supporting over 100 projects in 40 countries, and thus proving that sport really can change the world, and the SAGDB which focus on golf development in SA, there can be no better examples of this power being put to incredible use.”
T.J. Auclair is a Senior Interactive Producer for PGA.com and has covered professional golf since 1998, traveling to over 60 major championships. You can follow him on Twitter, @tjauclair.
