BROOKVILLE — “Northside is staying,” president Don Gill said Monday night, as the Brookville Area School Board made it abundantly clear it has no plans to close the elementary school at this time.
Board member Herb McConnell said at last week’s forum for school board candidates, the future of the elementary school was again brought into discussion.
“The board has talked about this project,” he said, noting that perhaps the intent of the board has not been made plain to the public.
When the feasibility study to consolidate the elementary schools into one building was completed a few years ago, the estimated cost at the time was $13 million.
Previous building projects had received partial reimbursement from the Pennsylvania Department of Education through its PlanCon program. However, a moratorium began in 2016 and PlanCon is unfunded at this time, leaving “school districts and taxpayers to carry the full financial burden” of any construction projects, according to the PDE.
“We do not expect to get any reimbursement from the state,” McConnell said. The board agreed that with no guarantee of any reimbursement from the state, the consolidation project is more than the district can afford at this time.
Included in the district’s proposed budget for next year is a plan to replace all the windows at Northside, at a cost of $600,000.
Superintendent Erich May said, “Under ESSER II we are getting some money from the federal government that can be spent on infrastructure, on one-time expenses while trying to keep our operating budget in check. This money has forced us to take a hard look at Northside, because we have been given an opportunity to replace the windows. Brookville School District is keeping Northside.”
Northside was built in 1939 as a PWA (Public Works Administration) project.