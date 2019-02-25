SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for the Northwest Class AA Regional Wrestling Tournament to be held Friday and Saturday at Sharon High School. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, grade, school and record. The Top 4 finishers at each weight qualify for the PIAA Championships next weekend in Hershey:
106 pounds
(9-1) Owen Reinsel, 9, Brookville, 30-3, bye; (10-6) Mitchell Headley, 11, Jamestown, 24-10 vs. (10-4) Jack Martinec, 9, Cochranton, 23-4; (9-3) Mark Palmer, 9, Brockway, 28-8 vs. (10-7) Cody Miller, 9, Hickory, 24-11; (10-2) Hunter Robison, 9, General McLane, 30-5, bye.
(9-2) Bryent Johnson, 11, Port Allegany, 21-5, bye; (10-8) Zach Rodgers, 11, Titusville, 29-13 vs. (10-3) Ashten Armagost, 10, Commodore Perry, 23-6;(9-4) Ridge Cook, 9, Redbank Valley, 22-10 vs. (10-5) Lucas Munsee, 10, Corry, 27-10; (10-1) Gary Steen, 10, Reynolds. 34-1, bye.
113 pounds
(10-1) Logan Jaquay, 11, Eisenhower, 31-3, bye; (10-5) Chase McLaughlin, 10, Jamestown, 28-3 vs. (9-4) Dillon Illebrun, 10, Kane, 18-12; (10-3) Connor Pierce, 9, Harborcreek, 28-5 vs. (10-8) Stephen Martinec, 9, Cochranton, 26-14; (9-2) Reese Vollmer, 12, Port Allegany, 12, 25-3, bye.
(10-2) Andrew Brest, 12, General McLane, 33-5, bye; (10-7) Seth Donovan, 11, Titusville, 35-10 vs. (9-3) Cayden Walter, 10, Brookville, 25-8; (10-4) Ayden Miller, 10, Cambridge Springs, 28-10 vs. (10-6) Cole Bayless, 11, Reynolds, 20-10; (9-1) Trenten Rupp, 10, Redbank Valley, 21-8, bye.
120 pounds
(9-1) Braedon Johnson, 10, Port Allegany, 31-1, bye; (10-6) Kason Smeltzer, 12, Greenville, 21-20 vs. (10-4) Shane Peterson, 11, Cochranton, 19-12; (9-3) Brayden Altobelli, 12, Redbank Valley, 26-7 vs. (10-7) Tyler Pfaff, 10, Jamestown, 19-14; (10-2) Hunter Thompson, 12, Titusville, 35-3, bye.
(9-2) Harley Morris, 9, Kane, 22-10, bye; (10-8) Thomas Johnson, 10, Iroquois, 24-10 vs. (10-3) Alex Kightlinger, 11, Saegertown, 32-12; (9-4) Dom Inzana, 10, Brockway, 22-6 vs. (10-5) Carson Filer, 10, Mercer, 27-15; (10-1) Beau Bayless, 12, Reynolds, 33-7, bye.
126 pounds
(10-1) Bryce Knauf, 12, Greenville, 38-3, bye; (10-5) Connor Haddon, 10, West Middlesex, 30-12 vs. (9-4) Parker Fleming, 11, Brookville, 13-18; (10-3) William Burgess, 12, Union City, 28-4 vs. (10-8) Jonathon Ploss, 12, Fort LeBoeuf, 18-14; (9-2) Blake Passarelli, 12, Curwensville, 24-6, bye.
(10-2) Andrew Ischco, 12, Reynolds, 28-9, bye; (10-7) Michael Berger, 9, Mercer, 21-16 vs. (9-3) Mason Songer, 12, Redbank Valley, 30-4; (10-4) Carter Gill, 9, Hickory, 30-7 vs. (10-6) Jaeden Reagle, 10, Saegertown, 26-11; (9-1) Anthony Glasl, 11, Brockway, 31-1, bye.
132 pounds
(9-1) Ethan Wiant, 11, Redbank Valley, 31-6, bye; (10-6) Gannon Jaquay, 9, Eisenhower, 9, 22-16 vs. (10-4) Matthew Leehan, 10, General McLane, 32-18; (9-3) Eli Petruzzi, 11, Port Allegany, 28-8 vs. (10-7) Austin McFeaters, 11, Sharpsville, 22-15; (10-2) John Wheeler, 12, Northwestern, 30-4, bye.
(9-2) Nolan Shaffer, 10, Johnsonburg, 27-9, bye; (10-8) Tallin Henry, 10, Union City, 27-12 vs. (10-3) Kaeden Berger, 10, Reynolds, 27-9; (9-4) Dylan Kelly, 9, Coudersport, 12-16 vs. (10-5) Dawson Bartholomew, 12, Saegertown, 23-15; (10-1) Tye Varndell, 12, Cambridge Springs, 36-0, bye.
138 pounds
(10-1) Alex Chess, 11, Mercer, 34-3, bye; (10-5) Justin Boozer, 11, Cochranton, 25-10 vs. (9-4) Dalton Stahli, 10, Johnsonburg, 15-5; (10-3) Roco Bartolo, 12, Reynolds, 29-11 vs. (10-8) Judah Gardner, 12, Union City, 22-12; (9-2) Hunter Martz, 12, Redbank Valley, 7-6, bye.
(10-2) Kenny Kiser, 11, Saegertown, 34-4, bye; (10-7) Logan Breese, 10, Grove City, 16-10 vs. (9-3) Tino Inzana, 12, Brockway, 19-10; (10-4) Joel Huck, 11, Fort LeBoeuf, 28-14 vs. (10-6) Josh Bortz, 11, Eisenhower, 30-14; (9-1) Noah Blankenship, 12, Kane, 26-6, bye.
145 pounds
(9-1) Zach Holland, 11, Curwensville, 5-0, bye; (10-6) Kalob Brown, 12, Cochranton, 9-8 vs. (10-4) Marshall Marfinetz, 12, Girard, 27-9; (9-3) Colton Gietler, 11, Oswayo Valley, 24-9 vs. (10-7) Cody Miller, 9, Hickory, 24-11; (10-2) Caiden Mooney, 12, Northwestern, 27-7, bye.
(9-2) Issac Smoker, 12, Port Allegany, 25-5, bye; (10-8) Harrison Murray, 10, Mercer, 24-17 vs. (10-3) Wes Davenport, 12, Conneaut, 30-9; (9-4) Dalton Bish, 10, Redbank Valley, 16-9 vs. (10-5) Jarrod Rodgers, 11, Titusville, 21-12; (10-1) Jackson Spires, 10, General McLane, 11-3, bye.
152 pounds
(10-1) Mason Karpinski, 12, Greenville, 41-2, bye; (10-5) Daiveon Say, 11, Grove City, 30-12 vs. (9-4) Jacob Cable, 12, Brookville, 19-14; (10-3) Gage Musser, 10, Commodore Perry, 32-6 vs. (10-8) Landon Caldwell, 9, Saegertown, 17-15; (9-2) Cole Casilio, 10, Johnsonburg, 32-3, bye.
(10-2) Sully Allen, 11, Sharon, 32-2, bye; (10-7) Brendan Laird, 12, Conneaut, 33-11 vs. (9-3) Jacob Wickett, 11, Ridgway, 14-11; (10-4) Dylan Muscarella, 12, Northeast, 32-9 vs. (10-6) Esteban Waldman, 12, Union City, 22-8; (9-1) Aiden Hulings, 12, Kane, bye.
160 pounds
(9-1) Alec English, 12, Kane, 29-1, bye; (10-6) Mike Antal, 12, Slippery Rock, 20-11 vs. (10-4) Jason Bratt, 12, Harborcreek, 27-5; (9-3) Isaac Zimmerman, 10, Johnsonburg, 27-8 vs. (10-7) Cole Karpinski, 9, Greensville, 28-12; (10-2) Hunter Thompson, 12, Reynolds, 25-10, bye.
(9-2) Noah Bash, 10, Brockway, 25-8, bye; (10-8) Alex Barnett, 12, Eisenhower, 25-12 vs. (10-3) Tyler Greer, 12, Grove City, 32-9; (9-4) Cole Bressler, 12, Curwensville, 15-11 vs. (10-5) Luke Gaston, 12, Sharon, 25-8; (10-1) Peyton Hearn, 12, Conneaut, 34-2, bye.
170 pounds
(10-1) Brady Gentile, 12, Greenville, 38-3, bye; (10-5) Marshall Vantassel, 11, Union City, 18-7 vs. (9-4) Andrew Hickman, 11, Brockway, 19-17; (10-3) Cole Toy, 10, Reynolds, 26-10 vs. (10-8) Jacob Jones, 10, Cambridge Springs, 17-17; (9-2) Tyler Watts, 11, Johnsonburg, 26-6, bye.
(10-2) Elijah Hilliard, 12, Slippery Rock, 27-6, bye; (10-7) Matt Petrilla, 11, Corry, 29-11 vs. (9-3) Cameron Whisner, 11, Kane, 25-8; (10-4) James Laird, 10, General McLane, 25-15 vs. (10-6) Jed Goodlin, 11, Jamestown, 25-17; (9-1) Ethan Finch, 10, 27-8, bye.
182 pounds
(9-1) Garrett McClintick, 12, 31-1, bye; (10-6) Mickael McCurdy, 12, Seneca, 22-9 cs. (10-4) Holden Cook, 11, Franklin, 25-12; (9-3) Teddy Race, 11, Kane, 18-4 vs. (10-7) Zeb Rubaker, 11, West Middlesex, 24-14; (10-2) Kaleb Kamerer, 12, Slippery Rock, 28-4, bye.
(9-2) Braden MacBeth, 12, Brookville, 21-11, bye; (10-8) Dylan Gourley, 10, Corry, 12-15 vs. (10-3) Bryce McClosky, 11, Reynolds, 23-5; (9-4) Hudson Martz, 10, Redbank Valley, 23-10 vs. (10-5) JD McFadden, 11, Maplewood, 30-7; (10-1) Gavin Henry, 12, Union City, 35-3, bye.
195 pounds
(10-1) Parker Harver, 12, Titusville, 35-6, bye; (10-5) Cael Black, 9, Eisenhower, 30-8 vs. (9-4) Tyler VanTassel, 12, Clarion, 6-3; (10-3) Hayden Linkerhof, 9, Corry, 30-7 vs. (10-8) Vito Pilosi, 11, Slippery Rock, 10-8; (9-2) Justin Young, 10, Port Allegany, 30-4, bye.
(10-2) Braydon, Herbster, 11, Reynolds, 22-12, bye; (10-7) Domonic Viscuso, 12, Harborcreek, 28-4 vs. (9-3) Elijah Ayers, 12, Coudersport, 28-3; (10-4) Barrett Gentille, 12, Greenville, 34-12 vs. (10-6) Austin Kelly, 12, Conneaut, 25-15; (9-1) Eric Johnson, 11, Brockway, 28-6, bye.
220 pounds
(9-1) Ty Stahli, 12, Kane, 25-6, bye; (10-6) Dalton Boozer, 12, Cochranton, 12-8 vs. (10-4) Wyatt Owen, 12, Reynolds, 30-9; (9-3) Cale Ayers, 10, Coudersport, 23-9 vs. (10-7) Zack Nesevich, 10, Jamestown, 18-19; (10-2) Joseph Bauer, 12, Eisenhower, 28-6, bye.
(9-2) Tanner LaBenne, 12, Brookville, 20-10, bye; (10-8) Seth Yarger, 11, General McLane, 26-16 vs. (10-3) Joey King, 10, Maplewood, 33-5; (9-4) Justin Smith, 12, Brockway, 13-8 vs. (10-5) Tyler Hedderick, 12, Union City, 23-16; (10-1) Jacob McMaster, 12, Greenville, 41-0. bye.
285 pounds
(10-1) Derek Skeehan, 12, Reynolds, 26-3, bye; (10-5) Josh Nettles, 11, Franklin, 28-11 vs. (9-4) Shawn Nystrom, 9, Kane, 11-8; (10-3) Jordan Schell, 10, Girard, 27-6 vs. (10-8) Max Wills, 12, Greenville, 28-9; (9-2) Hayden Thompson, 12, Brockway, 16-9, bye.
(10-2) Matt Long, 12, Union City, 32-5, bye; (10-7) Jake DeSimone, 11, Youngsville, 15-14 vs. (9-3) Nick Knowles, 12, Sheffield, 26-5; (10-4) Jordan Wilson, 12, Sharon, 17-5 vs. (10-6) Sean Northcott, 12, Slippery Rock, 14-6; (9-1) Colby Whitehill, 11, Brookville, 32-0, bye.
