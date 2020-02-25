SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for the Northwest Class AA Regional Wrestling Tournament to be held Friday and Saturday at Sharon High School. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, grade, school and record. The Top 4 finishers at each weight qualify for the PIAA Championships next weekend in Hershey.
106 pounds
10-1 Kane Kettering, 10, Reynolds, 27-6, bye. 10-5 Nevada Koehler, 9, Greenville, 21-12 vs. 9-4 Jacob Carfley, 9, Curwensville, 25-10. 10-3 Mitchell Headley, 12, Jamestown, 32-10 vs. 10-8 Gabe Messmer, 9, Girard, 18-17. 9-2 Wyatt Shaffer, 9, Johnsonburg, 27-8 bye. 10-2 Lucas Munsee, 11, Corry, 38-5 bye. 10-7 Hunter Geibel, 9, Commodore Perry, 24-11 vs. 9-3 Alex Bechakas, 10, Kane, 24-8. 10-4 Kyle Lantz, 9, Conneaut Area vs. Owen Hershelman, 10, Saegertown, 19-16. 9-1 Cayden Walter, 11, Brookville, 28-5 bye.
113 pounds
9-1 Owen Reinsel, 10, Brookville 32-4 bye. 10-6 Alex Cottrell, 10, Northwestern, 25-14 vs. 10-4 Gunnar Gage, 9, General McLane, 37-10. 9-3 Ridge Cook, 10, Redbank Valley, 26-9 vs. 10-7 Kayden Reyda, 10, Corry Area, 24-19. 10-2 Connor Saylor, 9, Hickory, 30-7 bye. 9-2 Bryent Johnson, 12, Port Allegany, 21-3 bye. 10-8 Lance Cardman, 9, Girard 20-18 v s. 10-3 Joe Gabler, 12, Harbor Creek, 34-7. 9-4 Isaak Johnson, 9, Kane 19-12 vs. 10-5 Blayke Knauf, 11, Greenville, 27-12. 10-1 Gary Steen, 11, Reynolds, 41-1 bye.
120 pounds
10-1 Cole Bayless, 12, Reynolds, 28-9 bye. 10-5 Jack Martinec, 10, Cochranton, 31-8 vs. 9-4 Zack Keihl, 11, Clarion 6-6. 10-3 Chase McLaughlin, 11, Jamestown, 37-3 vs. 10-8 Cody Miller, 10, Hickory, 21-16. 9-2 Mark Palmer, 10, Brockway, 14-6 bye. 10-2 Logan Jaquay, 12, Eisenhower, 34-1 bye. 10-7 Damion Kenney, 10, Corry, 28-19 vs. 9-3 Dillon Illbrun, 11, Kane, 16-9. 10-4 Riley Kneeland, 10, Greenville, 31-15 vs. 10-6 Justin O'Neill, 11, West Middlesex, 26-12. 9-1 Brayden Kunselman, 9, Brookville, 31-5 bye.
126 pounds
9-1 Braedon Johnson, 11, Port Allegany, 23-4 bye. 10-6 Carson Filer, 11, Mercer, 31-12 vs. 10-4 Liam Foore, 11, Reynolds, 15-10. 9-3 Josh Popson, 10, Brookville, 16-18 vs. 10-7 Ashton Roeder, 9, Sharpsville, 9, 22-14. 10-2 Alex Kightlinger, 12, Saegertown, 29-7 bye. 9-2 Trenten Rupp, 11, Redbank Valley, 19-10 bye. 10-8 Derrick Hurd, 12, Corry, 32-14 vs. 10-3 Seth Donovan, 12, Titusville, 36-4. 9-4 Harley Morris, 10, Kane 21-9 vs. 10-5 Zane Grinnell, 11, Commodore Perry, 25-11. 10-1 Connor Pierce, 10, Harbor Creek, 37-2.
132 pounds
10-1 Kaeden Burger, 11, Reynolds, 37-6 bye. 10-5 Eli Buck, 10, Sharon, 21-15 vs. 9-4 Dalton Bish, 11, Redbank Valley, 24-10. 10-3 Carter Gill, 10, Hickory, 31-6 vs. 10-8 James Leyda, 12, Union City, 21-18. 9-2 Nolan Shaffer, 11, Johnsonburg, 31-5 bye. 10-2 Matt Leehan, 11, General McLane, 38-5 bye. 10-7 Willis Morrell, 10, Cochranton, 24-18 vs. 9-3 Isaiah Caden, 11, Port Allegany, 27-7. 10-4 Jaden Reagle, 11, Saegertown, 27-10 vs. 10-6 Malik Carney, 10, Franklin, 15-12. 9-1 Anthony Glasl, 12, Brockway, 32-1 bye.
138 pounds
9-1 Zach Holland, 12, Curwensville, 30-0 bye. 10-6 Brady Gould, 11, Conneaut Area, 25-11 vs. 10-4 Justin Boozer, 12, Cochranton, 26-11. 9-3 Elijah Petruzzi, 12, Port Allegany, 26-3 vs. 10-7 Collin Clough, 11, Youngsville, 21-17. 10-2 Alex Ischo, 11, Reynolds, 30-8, bye. 9-2 Dalton Stahli, 11, Johnsonburg, 25-9 bye. 10-8 Michael Berger, 10, Mercer, 19-17 vs. 10-3 Ayden Miller, 11, Cambridge Springs, 32-6. 9-4 Luke Ely, 9, Kane, 18-10 vs. Gannon Jaquay, 10, Eisenhower, 30-13. 10-1 Kenneth Kiser, 12, Saegertown, 37-2.
145 pounds
10-1 Jackson Squires, 11, General McLane, 24-2 bye. 10-5 Jonny O'Neil, 12, Conneaut Area, 23-9 vs. 9-4 Montgomery Tanner, 12, Port Allegany, 24-10. 10-3 Joel Huck, 12, Fort LeBoeuf, 33-11 vs. 10-8 Nick Dignall, 11, Sharon, 19-16. 9-2 Kaden Dennis, 9, Johnsonburg, 27-8. 10-2 Alex Chess, 12, Mercer, 18-4 bye. 10-7 Camren Klenke, 10, Reynolds, 7-8 vs. 9-3 Tanner Morelli, 11, Brockway, 18-12. 10-4 Nick Lapinski, 12, Corry, 39-10 vs. 10-6 Clayton Smith, 10, Commodore Perry, 28-11. 9-1 Ethan Wiant, 12, Redbank Valley, 34-0.
152 pounds
9-1 Aiden Zimmerman, 9, Johnsonburg, 30-6 bye. 10-6 Jared Rogers, 12, Titusville, 26-11 vs. 10-4 Mitchell Marfinetz, 12, Girard, 29-10. 9-3 Wyatt Kulik, 12, Brookville 28-9 vs. 10-7 Jalen Wagner, 9, Reynolds, 20-15. 10-2 Owen Jefferson, 12, Seneca, 29-6. 9-2 Jacob Wickett, 12, Ridgway, 29-7 bye. 10-8 Andrew Bungar, 12, Hickory, 22-13 vs. 10-3 Jack Rimpa, 11, Fort LeBoeuf, 30-10. 9-4 Colton Gietler, 12, Oswayo Valley, 18-7 vs. 10-5 Stetson Boozer, 10, Cochranton, 30-14. 10-1 Sully Allen, 12, Sharon, 32-2 bye.
160 pounds
10-1 Gage Musser, 11, Commodore Perry, 30-2 bye. 10-5 Landon Caldwell, 10, Saegertown, 33-8 vs. 9-4 Cutter Boggess, 11, Clarion, 19-10. 10-3 Abraham Keep, 9, Girard, 26-12 vs. 10-8 Josh Anderson, 11, Conneaut Area, 25-13. 9-2 Noah Bash, 11, Brockway, 24-8 bye. 10-2 Daiveon Say, 12, Grove City, 30-6 bye. 10-7 Colton Smith, 11, Cambridge Springs, 28-13 vs. 9-3 Wyatt Griffin, 11, Brookville, 18-9. 10-4 Aiden Bright, 11, Mercer, 25-12 vs. 10-6 Jordan DeCarmen, 11, Reynolds, 15-8. 9-1 Cole Casilio, 11, Johnsonburg, 34-3 bye.
170 pounds
9-1 Teddy Race, 12, Kane, 29-2 bye. 10-6 Mason Hesselgesser, 11, Mercer, 18-10 vs. 10-4 Jed Goodlin, 12, Jamestown, 30-10. 9-3 Isaac Zimmerman, 11, Johnsonburg, 28-10 vs. 10-7 Eli Mosconi, 11, Cambridge Springs, 11, 29-9. 10-2 Holden Cook, 12, Franklin, 29-5. 9-2 Jake McCracken, 11, Curwensville, 24-7 bye. 10-8 Dan Church, 9, Fort LeBoeuf, 19-15 vs. 10-3 Cole Karpinski, 10, Greenville, 34-5. 9-4 Donovan Edmonds, 12, Clarion, 22-11 vs. 10-5 James Laird, 11, General McLane, 37-12. 10-1 Cole Toy, 11, Reynolds, 25-5 bye.
182 pounds
10-1 Bryce McCloskey, 12, Reynolds, 36-5 bye. 10-5 Jackson Carico, 10, Cambridge Springs, 28-13 vs. 9-4 Tyler Watts, 12, Johnsonburg, 30-5. 10-3 Domanic Leonard, 12, Commodore Perry, 26-11 vs. 10-8 Hunter Cowher, 12, Jamestown, 29-13. 9-2 Ethan Finch, 11, Sheffield, 27-8. 10-2 Vito Pilosi, 12, Slippery Rock, 31-6 bye. 10-7 Levi Nosko, 12, Titusville, 25-16 vs. 9-3 Elliot Park, 11, Brookville, 26-13. 10-4 Matt Petrilla, 12, Corry, 34-8 vs. 10-6 Tim Church, 11, Fort LeBoeuf, 28-15. 9-1 Cameron Whisner, 12, Kane, 30-0.
195 pounds
9-1 Eric Johnson, 12, Brockway 29-1 bye. 10-6 Logan Connor, 12, Mercer, 27-15 vs. 10-4 Marshall Van Tassel, 12, Union City, 31-7. 9-3 Cole LaBenne, 12, Brookville, 7-4 vs. 10-7 Anthony Gioan, 12, West Middlesex, 29-11. 10-2 Trevor Tursky, 11, Conneaut Area, 31-4 bye. 9-2 Aiden Gardner, 11, Redbank Valley, 22-5 bye. 10-8 Joshua Perrine, 10, Saegertown, 14-21 vs. 10-3 Hayden Linkerhof, 10, Corry, 37-5. 9-4 Derek Kallenborn, 11, Port Allegany, 19-11 vs. 10-5 Seth Yarger, 12, General McLane, 22-7. 10-1 Braydon Herbster, 12, Reynolds, 32-3.
220 pounds
10-1 Joey King, 11, Maplewood, 28-3 bye. 10-5 Isaac DeVault, 11, Lakeview, 32-12 vs. 9-4 Ray Schreckengost, 10, Redbank Valley, 14-10. 10-3 Evan Miller 12, Reynolds, 20-6 vs. 10-8 Shawn Proctor, 11, Corry, 29-14. 9-2 Justin Young, 11, Port Allegany, 17-5 bye. 10-2 Cael Black, 10, Eisenhower, 31-6 bye. 10-7 Anthony Gentile, 10, Greenville, 26-9 vs. 9-3 Cale Ayers, 11, Coudersport, 25-2. 10-4 Wilson Spires, 9, General McLane, 34-13 vs. 10-6 Joe Jacobson, 11, Titusville, 25-14. 9-1 Nathan Taylor, 11, Brookville, 32-5 bye.
285 pounds
9-1 Colby Whitehill, 12, Brookville, 33-0 bye. 10-6 Steven Horne, 12, Maplewood, 24-16 vs. 10-4 Canyon Smith, 12, Saegertown, 32-10. 9-3 Gavin Thompson, 9, Brockway, 23-11 vs. 10-7 Jacob DeSimone, 12, Youngsville, 21-13. 10-2 Xavier Reyda, 10, Corry, 32-14 bye. 9-2 Kole Bonanno, 11, Redbank Valley, 26-5 bye. 10-8 Jesse Gourley, 12, Eisenhower, 14-16 vs. 10-3 Guy Rocco John-Daniello, 11, Reynolds, 35-8. 9-4 Jacob Kunselman, 11, Ridgway, 23-9 vs. 10-5 Gage Sutton, 12, Titusville, 22-13. 10-1 Jordan Schell, 11, Girard, 33-4.