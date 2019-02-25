ALTOONA — Here are the regional pairings for the Northwest Class AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament to be held Friday and Saturday at Altoona High School. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, grade, school and record. The Top 3 finishers at each weight qualify for the PIAA Championships next weekend in Hershey:
106 pounds
(6-1) Nic Allison, 9, Mifflin County, 31-3, bye; (6-4) Bailey Weaverling, 10, State College, 17-15 vs. (4/9-2) Jacob Umstead, 11, Cranberry, 20-7; (10-2) William Terwilliger, 9, Meadville, 15-10 vs. (4/9-3) Lane Dellaquilla, 10, St. Marys, 13-9; (4/9-5) Austin Stugert, 10, Williamsport, 13-17 vs. (8-1) Jacob Goldberg, 9, Allderdice, 16-7.
(4/9-1) Johnathan Thomas, 12, Clearfield, 11-2, bye; (4/9-4) Kam Stevenson, 10, DuBois, 12-16 vs. (6-2) Luke Hileman, 9, Altoona, 26-11; (8-2) Dylan Emma, 12, Carrick, 15-13 vs. (6-3) Derek Keen, 9, Central Mountain, 26-6; (10-1) Jacob Van Dee, 9, Cathedral Prep, 32-11, bye.
113 pounds
(4/9-1) Braden Bower, 9, Williamsport, 31-2, bye; (10-3) Aidan Northup, 10, Erie, 13-12 vs. (6-2) Jude Swisher, 9, State College, 23-7; (10-2) Kaeman Smith, 9, Cathedral Prep, 27-11 vs. (6-3) Jacob Scaletta, 10, Johnstown, 18-11; (4/9-4) Ben Skarbek, 10, Punxsutawney, 16-15 vs. (8-1) Dylan Mayer, 10, Allderdice, 25-9.
(6-1) Taylor Weaver, 9, Central Mountain, 22-7 vs. (4/9-5) Damian Wolfe, 11, Shikellamy, 8-19; (6-4) Aaron Little, 11, Bellefonte, 14-21 vs. (4/9-2) Aiden Gaugler, 9, Selinsgrove, 24-10; (8-2) Ryan Bernard, 10, Brashear, 3-2 vs. (4/9-3) Nolan Barr, 9, 20-13; (10-1) Vincent Rinella, 10, Meadville, 29-3, bye.
120 pounds
(6-1) Chrsitian Fisher, 12, Mifflin County, 29-7, bye; (4/9-3) Karon Cline, 9, Clearfield, 24-14 vs. (10-2) Jamale Crockett, 11, Cathedral Prep, 16-17; (4/9-2) Chandler Ho, 10, DuBois, 21-10 vs. (10-3) Nate Digello, 10, McDowell, 9-17; (6-4) Sebastian Kekich, 12, Johnstown, 19-7 vs. (8-1) Troy Jacobson, 10, Allderdice, 26-7.
(10-1) Avery Smith, 12, Warren, 21-9 vs. (4/9-5) Evan Hepler, 10, Cranberry, 9-13; (4/9-4) CJ Boyer, 12, Selinsgrove, 17-16 vs. (6-2) Lane Aikey, 10, Bellefonte, 28-8; (8-2) Robert Daniels, 12, Obama, 3-5 vs. (6-3) Johnny Shreffler, 12, Central Mountain, 22-8; (4/9-1) Riley Bower, 9, Williamsport, 31-8, bye.
126 pounds
(4/9-1) Trenton Donahue, 11, DuBois, 29-4, bye; (6-3) Derek Burk, 11, Mifflin County, 19-15 vs. (10-2) Ryan Madigan, 11, Warren, 20-5; (6-2) Owen Woolcott, 10, State College, 27-8 vs. (10-3) Tanner Ehrgott, 11, Meadville, 10-15; (4/9-4) Coltyn Sempko, 9, Shikellamy, 9-14 vs. (8-1) Dom Emma, 12, Carrick, 15-11.
(10) Ben Tirpak, 11, Cathedral Prep, 26-10 vs. (4/9-5) Marco Paropacic, 10, St. Marys, 12-11; (6-4) Alex Coppolo, 11, Bellefonte, 26-12 vs. (4/9-2) Carter Dawson, 9, Williamsport, 19-6; (8-2) Jelani Alston, 10, Obama, 7-2 vs. (4/9-3) Carter Stanley, 11, Cranberry, 19-10; (6-1) Matt Sarbo, 10, Altoona, 32-3, bye.
132 pounds
(4/9-1) Cade Balestrini, 11, Shikellamy, 29-2, bye; (6-3) Jordan Wagner, 12, Altoona, 21-9 vs. (10-2) Alex Chelton, 12, Cathedrap Prep, 26-14; (6-2) Ethan Kauffman, 11, Mifflin County, 22-1 vs. (10-3) Alex Anderson, 11, Warren, 15-13; (4/9-4) Shawn Matthews, 12, Selinsgrove, 22-9 vs. (8-1) Nate Lucas, 10, Allderdice, 16-15.
(10-1) Hayden Butterfield, 11, McDowell, 18-10 vs. (4/9-5) Roman Morrone, 9, Williamsport, 12-17; (6-4) Kayden Busey, 12, Central Mountain, 13-15 vs. (4/9-2) Tyler Dilley, 12, St. Marys, 29-4; (8-2) Khalil Schaeffer, 11, Obama, 6-3 vs. (4/9-3) Mitchell Rossey, 12, Cranberry, 22-5; (6-1) Ryan Smith, 12, Bellefonte, 31-6, bye.
138 pounds
(10-1) Jeff Boyd, 12, McDowell, 24-0, bye; (4/9-3) Jude Pallo, 12, Clearfield, 21-8 vs. (6-2) Cody Coleman, 12, Central Mountain, 22-9; (4/9-2) Tylor Herzing, 11, St. Marys, 15-7 vs. (6-3) Kyler Everly, 9, Mifflin County, 14-19; (4/9-4) Gage Wolfe, 9, Shikellamy, 5-7 vs. (8-1) Tarik Smith, 12, Carrick, 15-5.
(6-1) Cole Stewart, 12, Bellefonte, 27-10 vs. (4/9-5) Teague Hoover, 9, Selinsgrove, 17-10; (6-4) Tanner Weiand, 12, Juniata, 21-8 vs. (10-2) Caden Farr, 10, Cathedral Prep, 16-14; (8-2) Asror Nasrittinov, 12, Brashear, 4-2 vs. (10-3) Donovan Fiscus, 10, Warren, 12-13; (4/9-1) Ed Scott, 11, DuBois, 32-0, bye.
145 pounds
(10-1) Paniro Johnson, 10, Cathedral Prep, 32-5, bye; (4/9-3) Nick Crisp, 10, St. Marys, 15-7 vs. (8-2) Steve Schramm, 11, Carrick, 16-12; (4/9-2) Caleb Freeland, 12, Clearfield, 24-9 vs. (6-4) Albert Heister, 12, Juniata, 5-20; (4/9-4) Drew Balestrini, 10, Shikellamy, 25-8 vs. (6-1) Lane Porter, 10, Central Mountain, 21-9.
(8-1) Joe Mwete, 12, Brashear, 27-2 vs. (4/9-5) Scott Kissinger, 10, Selinsgrove, 7-19; (6-3) Trey Shoemaker, 9, Mifflin County, 12-11 vs. (10-2) Trent Tidball, 11, Meadville, 26-7; (6-2) Brock Moore, 12, Johnstown, 29-8 vs. (10-3) Kyle Swick, 10, Warren, 9-18; (4/9-1) Dalton Woodrow, 12, DuBois, 29-3, bye.
152 pounds
(6-1) Etnan Richner, 10, Bellefonte, 32-4, bye; (10-3) John Fankhouser, 12, Warren, 13-15 vs. (4/9-2) Johnny Wittman, 11, St. Marys, 19-9; (10-2) Nick Rinella, 12, Meadville, 27-6 vs. (6-3) Campbell Walls, 10, Hollidaysburg, 25-11; (4/9-5) Gauge Gulvas, 11, DuBois, 12-14 vs. (8-1) LJ Orbovich, 12, Carrick, 19-6.
(4/9-1) Mark McGonigal, 9, Clearfield, 27-7 vs. (6-4) Anson Wagner, 9, Mifflin County, 11-20; (4/9-4) Owen Mahon, 11, Williamsport, 13-13 vs. (6-2) Alonzo Henry, 12, Central Mountain, 22-11; (8-2) Latrell King, 12, Allderdice, 10-16 vs. (4/9-3) CJ Shreffler, 12, Cranberry, 18-11; (10-1) Marques McClorin, 11, Catheral Prep, 24-14.
160 pounds
(6-1) Trey Kibe, 10, Mifflin County, 34-1, bye; (4/9-3) Garrett Starr, 10, DuBois, 22-9 vs. (10-2) Zack Zinger, 11, Warren, 22-12; (4/9-2) Colby Keane, 11, Bradford, 26-7 vs. (10-3) Griffin Buzzell, 9, Meadville, 14-16; (6-4) Logan Simpson, 12, Bellefonte, 17-14 vs. (8-1) Seth Finnigan, 11, Carrick, 21-14.
(10-1) Kelyn Blossey, 9, Cathedral Prep, 23-18 vs. (4/9-5) Dean Hollenbach, 11, Selinsgrove, 16-16; (4/9-4) Eben Wry, 11, Cranberry, 15-13 vs. (6-2) Tyler Wileman, 12, Juniata, 24-4; (8-2) Josh Morris, 11, Allderdice, 20-13 vs. (6-3) Ty Price, 10, State College, 15-14; (4/9-1) Anthony Robinson, 12, 32-7, bye.
170 pounds
(6-1) Kyle Myers, 12, Bellefonte, 16-2, bye; (4/9-3) Evan Bingaman, 12, Shikellamy, 27-8 vs. (10-2) Jameson Douvlous, 11, Warren, 9-5; (4/9-2) Coy Bastian, 10, Selinsgrove, 31-6 vs. (10-3) Max Brown, 12, Meadville, 11-8; (6-4) Parker Noss, 12, Juniata, 15-7 vs. (8-1) Nick Knoblach, 9, Carrick, 2-8.
(10-1) Noah Bielek, 10, McDowell, 8-10, bye; (4/9-5) Brett Zattoni, 11, Clearfield, 11-21 vs. (6-2) Nate Fisher, 12, Hollidaysburg, 19-9; (4/9-4) Jesse York, 12, Cranberry, 11-13 vs. (6-3) Brycen Hassinger, 10, Mifflin County, 27-10; (4/9-1) Dillon Keane, 12, Bradford, 32-0, bye.
182 pounds
(10-1) Carter Starocci, 12, Cathedrap Prep, 36-0, bye; (6-3) Tate McLaughlin, 11, State College, 20-11 vs. (4/9-2) Derek Sunafrank, 11, Bradford, 26-8; (6-2) Ethan Rossman, 10, Bellefonte, 31-5 vs. (10-3) Mabrukhe Tagba, 12, Warren, 14-15; (4/9-5) Garrett Eddy, 10, Punxsutawney, 24-10 vs. (8-1) Nazar Bubull, 12, Allderdice, 20-5.
(4/9-1) Jeremy Garthwaite, 10, St. Marys, 17-10 vs. (6-4) Gage Sutliff, 10, Central Mountain, 14-15; (4/9-4) Ryan Aument, 10, Selinsgrove, 20-16 vs. (10-2) Caprice Hall, 12, Erie, 23-6; (8-2) Jeff Pietrick, 11, Carrick, 10-7 vs. (4/9-3) Eric Schneider, 12, DuBois, 15-13; (6-1) Mason McCready, 12, Hollidaysburg, 27-4, bye.
195 pounds
(6-1) Cole Urbas, 12, State College, 30-0, bye; (10-3) Geremia Parker, 11, Erie, 1-13 vs. (4/9-2) Blaise Zeiders, 12, Selinsgrove, 31-7; (10-2) Joey Arnold, 10, Warren, 15-15 vs. (6-3) Josh Keirn, 10, Altoona, 15-10; (4/9-5) Dade Splain, 9, Williamsport, 7-18 vs. (8-1) Liam Mares, 12, Perry, 7-1.
(4/9-1) Brayden Crocker, 9, Cranberry, 26-1 vs. (6-4) Sammy Barber, 11, Johnstown, 20-7; (4/9-4) Josh Miller, 10, Punxsutawney, 20-10 vs. (6-2) Tanner Riggle, 12, Central Mountain, 25-9; (8-2) Jeremy Follin, 10, Carrick, 12-14 vs. (4/9-3) Oliver Billotte, 9, Clearfield, 13-7; (10-1) Kareem Carson, 11, Cathedral Prep, 34-8.
220 pounds
(10-1) Dorian Crosby, 11, Cathedral Prep, 41-4, bye; (4/9-3) Charles Crews, 9, Williamsport, 14-17 vs. (6-2) Nikolas Miller, 10, Central Mountain, 17-11; (4/9-2) Adam Young, 10, Shikellamy, 28-4 vs. (6-3) Max Barrier, 10, Bellefonte, 17-17; (4/9-4) Jacob Schuckers, 12, Punxsutawney, 20-11 vs. (8-1) Jonas Chan, 12, Carrick, 11-16/
(6-1) Gus Dellinger, 12, Hollidaysburg, 23-6, bye; (4/9-5) Xavier Barton, 10, Cranberry, 3-9 vs. (10-2) Thomas Pollard, 11, Meadville, 26-5; (6-4) Keon Boyd, 11, Johnstown, 11-9 vs. (10-3) Dominic Sigler, 11, Erie, 21-7; (4/9-1) Nate Schon, 10, Selinsgrove, 33-1, bye.
285 pounds
(10-1) Kawaun DeBoe, 12, Cathedral Prep, 33-0, bye; (6-3) Sam Haines, 12, Hollidaysbrug, 18-8 vs. (4/9-2) Alex O'Harah, 11, DuBois, 24-9; (6-2) Blaine Davis, 11, Mifflin County, 24-8 vs. (10-3) Matthew Hoovler, 11, Erie, 13-14; (4/9-5) Trey Wright, 11, Cranberry, 13-9 vs. (8-1) Tylil Wheeler, 12, Westinghouse, 13-7.
(4/9-1) Avry Gisewhite, 12, Clearfield, 18-15 vs. (6-4) Jacob Edwards, 12, Central Mountain, 23-7; (4/9-4) Ethan Williamson, 11, Williamsport, 13-14 vs. (10-2) Mark Chambers, 10, McDowell, 18-12; (8-2) Justin Burns, 11, Carrick, 12-13 vs. (4/9-3) Connell Fain, 12, Shikellamy, 11-14; (6-1) Nate Simmers, 12, Altoona, 20-2, bye.
