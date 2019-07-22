Research published this week in the Journal of Experimental Biology helps paint a vivid picture of exactly what happens once a fungus found in the southeastern United States invades its carpenter ant host. Once a spore lands on a foraging ant, it begins to bore through the ant’s exoskeleton, eventually forcing the ant to climb and then anchor itself to the top of a blade of grass. Finally, a long fungal tentacle erupts from the ant’s head, releasing a cloud of spores onto the unfortunate ants below.