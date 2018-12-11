Today

Cloudy skies. High 34F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.