COUDERSPORT — How did a famous lawman whose roots were in Chicago end up spending the final two years of his life in Coudersport?
Eliot Ness was nearly destitute when a business opportunity too good to be true lured him to the Potter County seat in 1956. He was 53 at the time, far removed from his law enforcement career, and was not in a position to be choosy as he sought to support his wife and son.
Ness was fighting what proved to be a losing battle as an executive with the Cleveland-based North Ridge Industrial Corporation. The company was built around a formula for watermarking personal checks and other documents. It was hailed as a solution to the serious forgery and counterfeiting problems that plagued the business world at the time.
Company leaders recruited Ness as a salesman and promoter, hoping that his name recognition would bring credibility to its product. But North Ridge’s products were far from market-tested and its economics were shaky. Financial desperation forced the company to relocate from its plush office complex in Cleveland to a small production plant and two satellite offices in Coudersport.
Local headlines suggested that North Ridge was the salvation for the area’s stagnant economy. Federal government agencies and financial institutions across the country were said to be lining up to be clients. Many community leaders invested and local banks issued a mortgage and loans.
Eliot, his wife Elisabeth, and their 11-year-old son Robert moved into a home on Third Street, which still stands today behind Northwest Savings Bank. The Nesses didn’t take long to work themselves into the fabric of the community. Elisabeth was a talented sculptor who found others in the community who shared her love of art. Eliot enjoyed small-town living and he was popular in the community.
North Ridge was doomed. As orders remained few and far between, company executives scaled back operations and began working on an exit strategy. Friends said the impending demise took a toll on Ness’s health.
At the same time, Ness began working with writer Oscar Fraley on a book that sensationalized his Chicago exploits. When Ness’s memory failed him, Fraley filled in the blanks with his own vivid imagination for a book to be titled, “The Untouchables.” Ness was disappointed by the distortions and embellishments, but he signed off on them due to his financial desperation.
Late on the afternoon of May 16, 1957, Eliot Ness left his office complaining of a headache and walked home. He went immediately to the kitchen sink, where he opened the cold water faucet, reached for a glass and collapsed on the floor, dead of a heart attack.
Ness’s estate consisted of an aging automobile, some North Ridge stock, and little else.
It wasn’t long before the Ness/Fraley book was published and it instantly caught the attention of Hollywood. A gritty black-and-white television series starring Robert Stack, also titled “The Untouchables,” had a seven-year run on network television. It made Eliot Ness a household name.
The image was reinforced in 1987 when Paramount Pictures released “The Untouchables” as a feature film, with Kevin Costner playing Ness.