Numbers haven’t been kind to Penn State football in 2020. Going 0-5 for the first time in the school’s history is a glaring enough metric. Being winless heading into a noon kickoff against 2-3 Michigan is terrible enough. It gets worse when you examine the stats behind the woeful season so far.
Not having Micah Parsons at linebacker has a profound impact on the Nittany Lions. Jesse Luketa is doing a decent job replacing the All-American, and he is a legit NFL-caliber talent. However, Parsons is the rare athlete that makes everyone on his side of the ball better. Parsons creates turnovers that get the defense off the field, giving the offense a boost with an opportunity to score.
An unfortunate symbol of ineptitude is the minus-1.80 turnover margin. Lacking turnovers illustrates why losses have piled up on the Nittany Lions through five games. They are 124th in turnover margin in the country. In case you forgot, there are 130 FBS teams.
Losing becomes a habit. When your quarterback throws interceptions and fumbles the ball, it creates a disadvantage for the defense. If the defense can’t get a takeaway, they’re likely giving up too many points.
Each of the five losses have a recurring theme. Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland, Nebraska, and Iowa all took double-digit leads into the halftime locker room.
A team doesn’t go 0-5 unless nearly everything they try to do fails. Proof of this is the Nittany Lions offense averaging 24.6 points per game. The defense isn’t much better by allowing 36 points a contest.
The Nittany Lions are 90th in scoring offense. If that doesn’t explain the putrid results, take a look at the team being 100th in scoring defense. An offense that can’t score combined with a defense that can’t stop anybody is a recipe for disaster.
Losing Parsons is a lot on defense, but the team is missing even more talent on offense. Journey Brown and Noah Cain were supposed to make up one of the best backfields in the country. Instead, Brown had to medically retire with a heart condition. Cain got injured in a bizarre moment in the opening game against Indiana. Even Devyn Ford got injured against Iowa, and head coach James Franklin is uncertain if Ford will play against the Wolverines.
“You guys know what that running back room was like before the season started,” Franklin said after practice on Wednesday. “It’s changed dramatically. We’re hoping to hear something tomorrow about Devyn, whether he’ll be available or not. Maybe on Friday we’ll hear something. But as of right now, we’re dependent on the two young guys.”
Those young guys are Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. They hope to improve the Nittany Lions’ 139 yards per game on the ground. That figure is 85th in the country.
Holmes averages four yards a carry with 103 yards. Lee has two touchdowns and 93 yards. Both are going to have to figure out a Michigan defense that allows 160 yards per game.
If a fan saw that the Nittany Lions are 28th in passing offense with a 279.0 yard per game average, they might find hope. But there’s an issue relating to the turnover margin. Sean Clifford has 1,070 yards with 11 touchdowns, but he also has eight interceptions. He’s tied for 37th with the touchdowns. He’s also 112th in interceptions. The turnovers got so bad for Clifford that Franklin had to start Will Levis last week. And yet Clifford ended up back in the game because Levis turned it over twice.
Whomever Franklin starts this week at Michigan has to be better than the previous five weeks. It’d be more comfortable for either quarterback if tight end Pat Freiermuth could play, but he’s out for the year with a shoulder injury. The absence of Freiermuth and Parsons represents the most damming number for the Nittany Lions. It’s hard to win when you’re missing your two best players.
Franklin’s team will have to find a way to beat the Wolverines without many players who would’ve guided the unit. Franklin also knows that nobody outside of the Lasch Building or Holuba Hall cares about who isn’t on the roster.
“We’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do to beat Michigan. I think that has got to be our focus,” Franklin said. “We have to get better today and we have to find a way to win on Saturday, obviously based on a lot of different factors.”
Saturday is the first time since 2014 that Michigan and Penn State will play in a game when both teams are unranked. However, it might be one of the most critical games either has played since then. Franklin has to hope the numbers change in his favor in Ann Arbor without a lot of talent.
“You know, there’s going to be more guys that get to play, some of that out of necessity,” Franklin said. “But it’s all about getting better each day. It’s all about what we have to do to beat Michigan.”