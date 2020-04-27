BROOKVILLE — Lori Galbraith is excited to be called “Miss Lori” again! This fall, she will be the new teacher at Growin’ Grace Preschool Teacher. Growin’ Grace Preschool focuses on ‘Christian teaching, kindergarten readiness, and fun times’. Galbraith was instrumental in opening Growin’ Grace 11 years ago and has served as a member of its board of directors since its inception.
“I’m so happy to be coming back to where I started. I enjoyed my time at Punxsutawney Christian School but I’m happy now to downsize and teach in a Christian based school in my hometown of Brookville. I feel lucky that my own church, Grace Lutheran Church, had a preschool teacher opening.”
Lori has about 30 years of experience teaching preschool, kindergarten, and first grade. She spent her beginning teaching years at Brookville Nursery School before accepting the position at the Punxsutawney Christian School where she spent 19 years progressing from preschool teacher, to first grade teacher, to administrator.
When asked to share her ideas about the importance of nursery school and preschool education, Galbraith explained that “early childhood education forms the bridge between home and school so that the children can be successful in the Kindergarten setting. The Growin’ Grace preschool experience will ease the separation from home to school because I really promote parent involvement. I have an open-door policy. It is a way to give the children some hours away from home in an educational setting.”
She added that she is very invested in each child and will do everything she can to prepare them to be lifelong learners. She said that the students will learn letters, numbers, colors, and everything that is important for pre-kindergarten. Galbraith also explained that her students will experience all the skills and concepts necessary for kindergarten but in a fun way.
Galbraith sums up her commitment to early childhood education. “I have been involved in Christian education for 30 years. At Growin’ Grace we will have daily Bible lessons. But more importantly, I will work with the kids in a very loving manner using Christian values. I am looking forward to teaching at Growin’ Grace Preschool this fall.”
Growin’ Grace has classes for 3 and 4 year-olds and Pre-K classes for 4 and 5 year-olds. Children can attend all day or half days. Children aged 2.7 years of age may qualify for the younger class if the they are potty-trained.
For further information, call 849-9678 or email growingracepreschool15825@gmail.com. An open house date at 160 Franklin Avenue will be set following the Covid-19 pandemic situation.