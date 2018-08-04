DuBOIS — In a continuing effort to offer training relevant to the area workforce needs, Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education will offer the Nursing Home Administrator Training program this fall. The 120 hour program will prepare graduates to enter a career in administration of long-term personal care facilities.
The Bureau of Labor Statistic predicts 20 percent growth in employment opportunities in health service management fields by 2026.
The role of the nursing home administrator is to supervise, plan, develop, monitor and maintain appropriate standards of care throughout all departments in the nursing home. The nursing home administrator must have effective communication, leadership, and business skills to be successful.
This program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, and designed to provide core education for those interested in pursuing a career in the long-term care administration field. The courses may also serve to satisfy the State of Pennsylvania license renewal requirements.
Consisting of 16 courses, each 7.5 hours in length, the 120-hour program is taught by Penn State University approved instructors who are experts in this topic. Individuals may register for the entire program or choose to take individual courses as needed.
Classes will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays from September 24, through November 13, 2018, at the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois. The fee for the entire program is $2,349, with individual courses priced at $150 a piece. To register, visit https://register.outreach.psu.edu/search/publicCourseSectionDetails.do?method=load&sectionId=17724900 or contact Sueann Doran at srd145@psu.edu or 814-375-4716.
