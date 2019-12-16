Dear Gayle,
My parents are both gone now. I have only two brothers left from our immediate family. They both work. One has a wife and a grown son. The other one lives alone. He has asked me to come live with him to share expenses, but I know it would be a bad idea because we like very different foods, and we have different activities. I would end up bugging him to go to church with me, and he would end up bugging me to quit talking. Still, we often call each other and check that we are both okay. That isn’t the problem. My issue is with my other brother who doesn’t keep in touch with anyone. If I call him, he talks to me, but he has never once called me. I don’t understand why, or what I’ve done that makes him like this. I’ve never brought it up to him because when our mother was still alive, he didn’t call then either, but she would just tell me to let it go. Now that she’s gone, I’m more tempted than ever to tell him how I feel about this. Is that what you would do?
— Gets Calls from Only One
Dear One,
It seems that your brother is someone who communicates reasonably well when receiving calls while never feeling compelled to initiate one. Some people simply hate to pick up a phone and dial it. You are hurt because you would like to believe that this sibling cares enough about you to want to check on how you are doing, but perhaps in his thinking, there is no need to believe that you are not doing just fine by the fact that he has had no other communication from anyone stating otherwise and “no news is good news.” While it would be nice were he to initiate a call now and then, I wouldn’t count on it, but I would also not take it personally. It is very fortunate that at least one of your brothers stays in touch, and that the one who does not is at least fine with taking calls that come his way. There are more siblings out there than you might at first believe who do not talk to each other at all, ever. Your glass seems more than half full to me. Consider concentrating on the positives, and beyond that, continue to follow your mother’s advice and let it go.
Dear Gayle,
My sister married well and has a lifestyle that is more than comfortable. Her children pretty much get anything they want. For his sixteenth birthday, they gave my nephew a sports car. I’m afraid these kids are not going to leave home with a picture of reality, but my bigger problem is that my own children can’t understand why they aren’t getting treated like this. They are now old enough to realize that I simply don’t have that kind of money, but they don’t get it that I wouldn’t pile stuff on them even if I could. They seem to hold it against me that I am not a better provider. I’m divorced and raising them myself but because of what their cousins have, my kids are mad that we are more poor partly because I am not with their father. Is there anything I can say to them that would give them a better picture of what we have that their cousins do not?
— Not Rich
Dear Not Rich,
What you offer your children is indeed more valuable than material things. Most humans, however, are innately selfish and jealous. What is unfortunate is that your children’s shared attitude is normal. It can be outgrown, but that does not make it easy for you to endure right now. Also, there are no guarantees that your children will mature into a greater sense of their own good fortune to have been raised primarily by a caring parent. Indeed, they may carry their shoulder chip for many years. This situation, it seems to me, is a seed-planter moment for you. By that, I mean that you will be hearing yourself telling and re-telling the kids — calmly, I trust — that they cannot have that wonderful thing they covet until they themselves are able to earn the money to afford it, but that this is character building. Be prepared for all the usual youthful responses, e.g. “I don’t need character, I need an I-phone.” This is one of those frustrating parenting situations that only time, patience and positivity can eventually make right. Hang in there.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]