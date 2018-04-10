OAK RIDGE – The Oak Ridge United Methodist Church will hold a breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, April, 14, at the church.
The menu will include sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes and rolls.
The cost is a donation. Everyone is welcome to attend.
