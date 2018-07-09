BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway held its Racing for a Cure NIght on Friday with a card that featured the late-models, semi-late models, street stocks and Front-Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders, as well as a UEMS E-Mod special.
Greg Oakes came away with his second straight feature in the late model division, with Joe Martin (semi-lates), Tim Bish (street stocks) and Joe Anthony (4-Cylinders) also finding Victory Lane.
Josh Ferry captured the checkered flag in the E-Mod special.
Oakes was followed across the line in the late model feature by Jerry Redden, Gale Huey, Curtis Teats and Johnny Lindenpitz.
Sixth-place Levi Sikora was the only other car to finish on the lead lap. Spots 7-10 went to Levi Sikora, Charles Powell Jr., Bob Dorman, Dylan Fenton and Larry Hallenbougah.
Powell and Oakes collected heat race wins.
Martin saved his best for last in winning the semi-late model feature, as he posted the fastest lap (16,445, 82.092 mph) on the 20th and final circut.
Zach Myers was second followed by Doug Surra, Joe Malobicky Jr. and Tommy Kronenwetter in the Top 5. Jim Challingsworth was sixth, while Scott Carbaugh, Doug Zimmerman, Cheyenne Reed Jr. and Ryan Caldwell rounded out the Top 10.
Heat wins went to Surra and Challingsworth.
Bish also recorded the fastest lap (17.764, 75.996 mph) in taking home the street stock victory in a six-car feature.
Jamie Scharba crossed the line second and was followed by Gary Luzier, Jamie Barber, Cameron Kraisinger and Anthony Marotto.
Luzier won the lone heat race in the division.
Anthony continued the theme of feature winners posting the fastest lap in their wins, as he dropped a lap time of 21.732 (62.12 mph) on lap 12 in the 15-lap main event.
Wayne Truitt came home second, with Chad Greeley, Austin Fedder and Patrick Crawford closing out the Top 5. Joe McCracken was sixth, followed by Greg Kiehl, Darrin Thompson, Cody Young and Dillon Young.
Anthony and Dillon Young took home heat wins.
Ferry won the E-Mod feature by more than a second over second-place finisher Joel Waston. Carl McKinney was third, while Randy Hall and Ken Zimmerman were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Joe Gabrselson crossed the line sixth, with Mike Kinney, Allan Atkinson, Nicole Spaulding and Tim Peterson rounding out the Top 10.
The speedway is hosting a TECAM Enterprises Semi-Late Model Special this Friday. The racing card also will feature late models, street stocks, FWDs, pure stocks and the Off Road Speedway Series ATVs/UTVs..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.