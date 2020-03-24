BROOKVILLE — Molly McNutt, executive director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, has announced that meals will not be available at the senior centers, beginning next week.
She said the daily meals are being stopped due to a lack of interest.
For the remainder of this week, anyone age 60 and older can pick up a meal between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for a donation of $2.50. Seniors must call before noon the day prior to reserve a meal.
The menu for Thursday (March 26) is kielbasa, ranch potato cubes, corn and fruit. Friday’s menu is potato crusted fish, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Beginning Monday, March 30, regular senior center participants will be able to pick up a box of five frozen meals each Monday until the closure is lifted. McNutt said all senior centers in Jefferson County will be closed during the month of April.
For information on receiving the frozen meals, she suggests calling the senior center closest to your home: Heritage House in Brookville, 849-3391; Reynoldsville Foundry, 653-2522; Brockway Depot, 265-1719; Punxsutawney area, 938-8376; and Coolspring area, 849-3391.
McNutt said, “We are limiting the face-to-face contact. The JCAAA continues to offer many services over the phone to older adults, their families, and providers. Our staff continues to assess and coordinate in-home service needs by phone. We ask that anyone in need of assistance please call 849-3096 rather than come in to our office. Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of older adults in Jefferson County,” she said.