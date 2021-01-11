BROOKVILLE — In its ongoing effort to protect the county’s older residents as a result of increased coronavirus numbers, Jefferson County’s Older American Social Centers are serving lunch Monday through Friday, but for take-out only. Hot-to-go meals will be served throughout January.
Seniors are reminded that they must call their senior center coordinator at least a day in advance to reserve a lunch. Donations are $2.50.
Next week’s lunch menu includes:
Monday, January 18 — Baked ziti with meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese tossed salad, garlic breadstick and fruit salad.
Tuesday, January 19 — Chicken Caesar club, creamy broccoli soup, crackers, sandwich roll and blushed pears.
Wednesday, January 20 — Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots and pineapple delight.
Thursday, January 21 — BBQ pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Friday, January 22 — Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Brookville area seniors can call Heritage House at 849-3391 to learn what activities might be available during the week.