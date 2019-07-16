Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, July 22 — Penne and meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread and peach crisp.
Tuesday, July 23 — Breaded pollock filet, vegetable barley pilaf, carrots, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, July 24 — Santa Fe salad, dinner roll, tortilla soup with tortilla strips and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, July 25 — Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans, hot dog roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, July 26 — Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, wheat bread and cookie.
Brookville Activities
Monday — Bingo, healthy steps.
Tuesday — Healthy Steps, oil painting, Bridge.
Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge, soup and salad (Broccoli cheddar soup, mixed greens with toppings, dinner roll and dessert).
Thursday — Healthy Steps, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday — Woodcarving class, bingo, read out loud.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session.
Tuesday — Dominoes, nickel bingo.
Wednesday — Men’s Bible study, healthy steps, painting class.
Thursday — Card games, nickel bingo.
Friday — Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.