BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s Older American Social Centers are now open for lunch Monday through Friday.
The lunches are available both to those who choose to eat in their center’s dining room as well as those who prefer take-out.
Seniors are reminded that they must call their senior center coordinator a day in advance to reserve a lunch. Donations are $2.50.
Next week’s lunch menu includes:
Monday, July 27 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, cream corn, wheat bread and raspberry sherbet.
Tuesday, July 28 — Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, wheat bread and cookie.
Wednesday, July 29 — BBQ glazed turkey burger with cheddar, creamy broccoli soup, sandwich roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday, July 30 — Mushroom Swiss burger, potato salad, cream coleslaw, sandwich roll and mixed fruit.
Friday, July 31 — Roast pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables and slice apples.