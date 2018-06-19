Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, June 25 — Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian green beans, Italian bread and sliced peaches.
Tuesday, June 26 — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, summer corn chowder, crackers and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, June 26 — Chicken cobb salad, vegetable noodle soup, crackers, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, June 27 — Baked haddock with white wine sauce, confetti rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, June 28 — Grilled chicken cordon bleu sandwich, Parmesan potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad and cake.
- Milk and bread served with all meals.
Brookville Activities
Monday — Bingo, Healthy Steps, Tai-Chi, woodcarver class.
Tuesday — Healthy Steps, art class, bridge.
Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge, Wii bowling, Tai-Chi.
Thursday — Healthy Steps, Bridge/cards, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday — Bingo, Bridge.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session.
Tuesday — Dominoes, nickel bingo.
Wednesday — Men’s prayer breakfast, Healthy Steps, painting class.
Thursday — Nickel bingo, cards.
Friday — Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.
