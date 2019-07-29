Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, August 5 — Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit, sliced peaches and birthday cake.
Tuesday, August 6 — Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce and tomato; broccoli salad and applesauce.
Wednesday, August 7 — Pineapple glazed ham, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread and sliced pears.
Thursday, August 8 — Potato crusted pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Friday, August 9 — Stuffed pepper, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Brookville Activities
Monday — Bingo, healthy steps.
Tuesday — Healthy Steps, oil painting, Bridge.
Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge, soup and salad (Soup, mixed greens with toppings, dinner roll and dessert).
Thursday — Healthy Steps, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday — Woodcarving class, bingo, read out loud.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session.
Tuesday — Dominoes, nickel bingo.
Wednesday — Men’s Bible study, healthy steps, painting class.
Thursday — Card games, nickel bingo.
Friday — Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.