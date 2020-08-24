BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s Older American Social Centers are serving lunch Monday through Friday.
The lunches are available both to those who choose to eat in their center’s dining room as well as those who prefer take-out.
Seniors are reminded that they must call their senior center coordinator a day in advance to reserve a lunch. Donations are $2.50.
Next week’s lunch menu includes:
Monday, August 31 — Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple and cherries.
Tuesday, September 1 — Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and applesauce cake.
Wednesday, September 2 — Fiesta chicken salad, mixed greens with tortilla strips, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday, September 3 — Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, white bread and cookie.
Friday, September 4 — BBQ ribette, summer potato and corn chowder, crackers, cornbread square and fresh fruit.