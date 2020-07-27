BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s Older American Social Centers are serving lunch Monday through Friday.
The lunches are available both to those who choose to eat in their center’s dining room as well as those who prefer take-out.
Seniors are reminded that they must call their senior center coordinator a day in advance to reserve a lunch. Donations are $2.50.
Next week’s lunch menu includes:
Monday, August 3 — Garlic butter flounder filet, Tuscan Mac and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread and pineapple.
Tuesday, August 4 — Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Wednesday, August 5 — Gnocchi gratin with ham, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday, August 6 — Bake porcupine ball with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday, August 7 — Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich with shredded lettuce, baked potato soup with crackers, sandwich roll and melon.