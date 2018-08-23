Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, August 27 – Beef stroganoff, buttered bowties, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, August 28 – Chicken Caesar salad, mixed green, Caesar dressing, minestrone soup with crackers, breadstick and sliced peaches.
Wednesday, August 29 – Stuffed pepper, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and cake.
Thurday, August 30 – Turkey, bacon and cheese junior club sandwich, broccoli soup, sandwich roll and applesauce.
Friday, August 31 – Ham, whipped sweet potatoes, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and chocolate pudding.
Brookville Activities
Monday – Bingo, Healthy Steps, wood carver class.
Tuesday – Healthy Steps, art class, Bridge.
Wednesday – Scrabble, Bridge, Wii bowling, Tai Chi.
Thursday – Healthy Steps, Bridge/cards, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday – Bingo, Bridge.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday – Healthy Steps, jam session, Tai Chi.
Tuesday – Dominoes, nickel bingo.
Wednesday – Men’s prayer breakfast, Healthy Steps, painting class, Tai Chi.
Thursday – Nickel bingo, cards.
Friday – Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.
