BROOKVILLE — In its ongoing effort to protect the county’s older residents as a result of increased coronavirus numbers, Jefferson County’s Older American Social Centers are serving lunch Monday through Friday, but for take-out only.
Seniors are reminded that they must call their senior center coordinator at least a day in advance to reserve a lunch. Donations are $2.50.
Next week’s lunch menu includes:
Monday, December 28 — Center cut pork loin with gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Tuesday, December 29 — Chicken taco with cilantro lime creme sauce, seasoned corn and black beans, soft tortilla shell and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, December 30 — Baked cabbage with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and sherbet.
Thursday, December 31 — New Year’s Eve. All centers closed.
Friday, January 1 — Happy New Year.. All centers closed.
Most senior centers in Pennsylvania are suspending activities during the month of December. Local seniors can call Heritage House at 849-3391 to learn what activities might be available during the week.