Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:

Monday, November 25 — Baked ziti, meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit.

Tuesday, November 26 — BBQ pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.

Wednesday, November 27 — Salisbury steak, onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple.

Thursday, November 28 — All centers closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday, November 29 — All centers closed.

Brookville activities

Monday — Bingo, healthy steps, wood carving.

Tuesday — Healthy Steps, oil painting, Bridge.

Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge.

Thursday — Healthy Steps, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.

Friday — Bingo, read out loud.

Please call 849-3391 for more information.

Reynoldsville Activities

Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session.

Tuesday — Dominoes, computer class.

Wednesday — Men’s Bible study, healthy steps, painting class.

Thursday — Card games, nickel bingo.

Friday — Sit and be fit.

Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.

