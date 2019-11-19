Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, November 25 — Baked ziti, meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit.
Tuesday, November 26 — BBQ pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread and sliced apples.
Wednesday, November 27 — Salisbury steak, onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and pineapple.
Thursday, November 28 — All centers closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday, November 29 — All centers closed.
Brookville activities
Monday — Bingo, healthy steps, wood carving.
Tuesday — Healthy Steps, oil painting, Bridge.
Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge.
Thursday — Healthy Steps, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday — Bingo, read out loud.
Please call 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session.
Tuesday — Dominoes, computer class.
Wednesday — Men’s Bible study, healthy steps, painting class.
Thursday — Card games, nickel bingo.
Friday — Sit and be fit.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.