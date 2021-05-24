BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is currently serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, May 31 — Memorial Day. All centers closed.
Tuesday, June 1 — Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Wednesday, June 2 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday, June 3 — Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, lentil soup, crackers, sandwich roll and orange.
Friday, June 4 — Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, where bread and fruited gelatin.
Activities
Tuesday and Thursday — Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday — Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Friday — Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m. Call to reserve a spot.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.