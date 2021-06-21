BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is currently serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, June 28 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, cream corn, wheat bread and raspberry sherbet.
Tuesday, June 29 — Western omelet, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Wednesday, June 30 — BBQ glazed turkey burger with cheddar, creamy broccoli soup, crackers, sandwich roll and fruit.
Thursday, July 1 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday, July 2 — All centers closed.
ActivitiesTuesday and Thursday — Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday — Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Friday — Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m. Call to reserve a spot.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.