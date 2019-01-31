Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Friday, February 1 — Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Monday, February 4 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, mixed bean medley, white bread and cake.
Tuesday, February 5 — Baked salmon, white wine cream sauce, white rice, broccoli, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday, February 6 — Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread and applesauce.
Thursday, February 7 — BBQ burger, potato bites, bun and fresh fruit.
Friday, February 8 — Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit and peaches.
Brookville Activities
Monday — Bingo, Healthy Steps, Tai-Chi, woodcarver class, cards/Bridge.
Tuesday — Healthy Steps, art class, Bridge.
Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge, Wii bowling.
Thursday — Healthy Steps, Bridge/cards, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday — Bingo, read out loud, Bridge.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session, Tai-Chi.
Tuesday — Dominoes, nickel bingo, computer class.
Wednesday — Men’s Bible study, nickel bingo, healthy steps, painting class, Tai Chi.
Thursday — Card games.
Friday — Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.
