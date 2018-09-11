Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, September 17 – Hamburger with lettuce and tomato, potato bites, green beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, September 18 – Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup, crackers, and pineapple and cherries.
Wednesday, September 19 – Baked chicken leg and thigh, au gratin potatoes, sweet peas, white bread and cake.
Thursday, September 20 – Kielbasa, barbecue butter beans, macaroni salad, hot dog roll and fresh fruit.
Friday, September 21 – Roasted turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, dinner roll and gelatin.
Brookville Activities
Monday – Bingo, Healthy Steps, wood carver class.
Tuesday – Healthy Steps, art class, Bridge.
Wednesday – Scrabble, Bridge, Wii bowling, Tai Chi.
Thursday – Healthy Steps, Bridge/cards, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday – Bingo, Bridge.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday – Healthy Steps, jam session, Tai Chi.
Tuesday – Dominoes, nickel bingo.
Wednesday – Men’s prayer breakfast, Healthy Steps, painting class, Tai Chi.
Thursday – Nickel bingo, cards.
Friday – Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.
