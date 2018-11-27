Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, December 3 — Greek chicken salad, mixed greens with dressing, soup with crackers, dinner roll and cake.
Tuesday, December 4 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, beets, fresh fruit and white bread.
Wednesday, December 5 — Bratwurst with kraut topping, creamed potatoes and peas, hot dog roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday, December 6 — BBQ chicken, white rice, tossed salad, breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Friday, December 7 — Stuffed pepper, whipped potatoes, corn, wheat bread and pudding.
Brookville Activities
Monday — Bingo, Healthy Steps, Tai-Chi, woodcarver class, cards/Bridge.
Tuesday — Healthy Steps, art class, Bridge.
Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge, Wii bowling.
Thursday — Healthy Steps, Bridge/cards, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday — Bingo, read out loud, Bridge.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session, Tai-Chi.
Tuesday — Dominoes, nickel bingo, felting class.
Wednesday — Men’s prayer breakfast, Healthy Steps, painting class, Tai-Chi.
Thursday — Nickel bingo, hand and foot, felting.
Friday — Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.
