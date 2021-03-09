BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is currently serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, March 15 — Smokey BBQ burger with cheddar, BBQ sauce, crispy onions; creamy cauliflower soup, crackers, sandwich roll and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, March 16 — Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday, March 17 — Corned beef and cabbage, green beans, baked potato, dinner roll and pistachio pudding.
Thursday, March 18 — Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread and banana pudding.
Friday, March 19 — Tuna salad sandwich, lettuce and tomato, potato salad, marinated beans, wheat bread and fresh fruit.