Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers in Jefferson County:
Monday, July 15 — Chicken marsala, bowties, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday, July 16 — BBQ ribette, whipped potatoes, coleslaw, white bread and pears.
Wednesday, July 17 — Seafood salad over mixed greens, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and cottage cheese and pineapple.
Thursday, July 18 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Friday, July 19 — Roasted pork, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and applesauce cake.
Brookville Activities
Monday — Bingo, healthy steps.
Tuesday — Healthy Steps, oil painting, Bridge.
Wednesday — Scrabble, Bridge, soup and salad (BLT soup soup, mixed greens with toppings, dinner roll and dessert).
Thursday — Senior picnic at the fairgrounds, Healthy Steps, coffee with the vets, Teapot and Talk.
Friday — Woodcarving class, bingo, read out loud.
Please call center director Melissa Harrison at 849-3391 for more information.
Reynoldsville Activities
Monday — Healthy Steps, jam session.
Tuesday — Dominoes, nickel Bingo.
Wednesday — Men’s Bible study, healthy steps, painting class.
Thursday — Senior picnic at the fairgrounds, card games, nickel bingo.
Friday — Healthy Steps in Motion.
Please call center director Peter Spuck at 653-2522 for more information.