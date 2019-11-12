DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.