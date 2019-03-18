HARRISBURG – State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) announced this week that 25 fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share more than $280,000 in state grant funding.
Specifically, the all-volunteer companies received a total of $283,360 for the 2018-19 program year.
“The men and women of our local volunteer fire and ambulance companies are always available to us in our time of need,” said Oberlander. “Within the past several months, many of these dedicated volunteers came to our communities’ aid through lengthy power outages and other emergencies. At a time when the number of volunteers statewide is falling, we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude for the time they spend raising funds, attending training and keeping our communities safe.”
The funding can be used to construct or renovate a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair equipment, take training or reduce existing debt.
The following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies in the 63rd District and the amount of their grants:
Armstrong County
• Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company – $11,677.
• Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department – $12,337.
• Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company – $12,007.
• Parker City Volunteer Fire Department – $24,332.
• Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company – $12,007.
• Rural Valley Hose Company – $11,842.
• Sugarcreek Township Ambulance Service – $7,155.
• Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department – $12,677.
• Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department – $11,677.
Clarion County
• Callensburg-Licking Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,842.
• Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 – $11,512.
• East Brady Area Ambulance Service – $3,996.
• East Brady Volunteer Fire Department – $12,172.
• Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,512.
• Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Company – $11,512.
• Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company – $7,155.
• Knox Volunteer Fire Company – $12,502.
• Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,512.
• New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1 – $11,842.
• Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department – $10,900.
• Rimersburg Hose Company – $11,512.
• Sligo Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $11,677.
• Southern Clarion County Volunteer Ambulance – $7,155.
• St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company – $11,512.
• Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $9,336.
All grants are funded by slot machine proceeds and not tax money.
Fire and ambulance companies are reminded that in order to receive their grants and retain their eligibility for the program, paperwork must be submitted back to the Office of Fire Commissioner by the end of May.
“I am hopeful this grant program gives our first response agencies a bit more flexibility in their budgets so they can continue to serve our communities so well,” Oberlander added.
