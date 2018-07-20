HARRISBURG — More than $3.2 million in state financing from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) will help two Clarion County municipalities better manage stormwater and reduce flooding in their towns, said Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Clarion/Butler/Forest).
“In both Clarion and Hawthorn, heavy rainfalls have led to clogged storm drains, and even backups into homes and businesses,” said Oberlander, who is a member of the PennVEST board. “This funding – including both low-interest loans and grants – will enable both boroughs to install new storm water sewers, helping to reduce flooding, better manage storm water and not place the entire funding burden on citizens.”
“I commend Rep. Oberlander for championing these projects when they went before the board,” Hutchinson said. “PennVEST funding is vitally important for small communities like Clarion and Hawthorn. Ratepayers would face a heavy financial burden if they had to secure conventional financing for the entire cost of these projects.”
Clarion Borough’s financing includes a $684,000 loan with a 1 percent interest rate and a $1.2 million grant. That will help pay for the installation of 22 storm water inlets, nearly 3,000 feet of 48-inch diameter corrugated metal pipe and connection to 52-inch diameter storm water conveyance system. This will address flooding issues in the area of Boundary Street.
Hawthorn’s project – a $573,000 loan with 1 percent interest and a $756,611 grant – will help install nearly 6,500 feet of storm sewers of varying diameters. Additionally, 60 inlets and nine manholes will be installed. Grass swales will be placed above the majority of storm sewers to promote infiltration.
“These important infrastructure projects will replace antiquated and basically non-existent drainage systems with reliable storm water sewer service,” said Hutchinson. “That will benefit the residents who have suffered through flooding issues and improve the overall quality of life for the residents of Clarion and Hawthorn.”
“Both of the existing storm water systems in Clarion and Hawthorn are reaching the end of their lifespans, with Clarion’s built in the 1930s,” Oberlander explained. “I’m glad to see that state funding is being invested in our communities so that we can improve the infrastructure, reduce flooding and prevent property damage.”
The projects were approved for funding at Wednesday’s PennVEST board meeting in Harrisburg.
