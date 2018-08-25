CLARION — For residents who are interesting in obtaining a concealed carry permit or would like the latest information on Pennsylvania’s firearms laws, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will again host one of her popular Firearm Safety and Rights Seminars on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Antler Club of Lucinda.
Special guest speakers will be Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron and Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee.
“The Second Amendment is an important and cherished right across Pennsylvania and especially here in the 63rd District,” said Oberlander. “These seminars have included valuable information about the Castle Doctrine, which legally allows homeowners to protect themselves from intruders; any new firearms laws or safety protocols; and how to interact with law enforcement when carrying a firearm.”
The event will be held from 9 a.m. at the Antler Club, located at 231 Sunset Drive in Lucinda.
The presentations will focus on a wide variety of firearms safety and Second Amendment subjects including:
- How to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
- Circumstances under which a permit can be revoked.
- What to do when coming in contact with a member of law enforcement while carrying a concealed weapon.
- Details surrounding Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine and other valuable information regarding state gun laws.
Concealed carry license applications through the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office will also be available at this event.
The seminar is free of charge.
Seating is limited and will fill up quickly, so interested individuals should pre-register as soon as possible by calling Oberlander’s Clarion district office at (814) 226-9000 or signing up via her website at www.RepOberlander.com.
