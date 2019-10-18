On Oct. 22, 1982, President Ronald Regan proclaimed October as Head Start Awareness Month. Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., the local Head Start and Early Head Start program administrative entity, will join together with programs across the country to celebrate Head Start and strengthen awareness of Head Start services.
Created in 1965 to help break the cycle of poverty, Head Start is the nation’s premier provider of comprehensive education, health, nutrition, mental health, school readiness and family engagement services to the nation’s most vulnerable children and families. Head Start is the most successful national child development program in the United States.
The four major components of Head Start are:
- Health: All children receive health and development screenings, mental health support, and nutritious meals, as well as medical and dental services.
- Early Learning: Head Start knows children’s readiness for school comes from learning experiences as well as their environments. These programs help kids form relationships with adults and other children so they grow in many aspects of development.
- Family Well-Being: Head Start programs strengthen and support children’s relationships with their parents, and bring families together to show the importance of education, financial security, and housing stability. (Head Start offers help in all these areas.)
- Parent Involvement: Involving parents in the planning and implementation of activities. Parents serve on policy councils and committees that make administrative decisions, participate in classes and workshops on child development, and volunteer in the program.
As a comprehensive early education program, Head Start helps children at risk of being left behind build the abilities they need to be ready for kindergarten and life. Every child has the ability to succeed, and together, we’re supporting more children, families, and communities on their path to success.
Head Start’s success can be found in the millions of alumni who are in every field and profession and have gone on to become members of Congress, business leaders, artists, doctors, educators and more.
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. serves more than 700 children and families each year through our four programs: Head Start, Early Head Start, Family Literacy and Pre-K Counts. These programs allow us to provide a continuum of services to many children from birth to entrance in to Kindergarten. Since our inception in 1982 our agency has provided services to over 14,000 children and families in Jefferson and Clarion Counties.
The agency brings in more than seven million dollars of federal and state money to our area and employs over 160 people. Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. plays an important role as a leader in providing comprehensive service to children and families, advocating for our most vulnerable citizens and being a community leader in establishing effective partnerships with other agencies and school districts.
Visit www.jcheadstart.com to obtain more information, or like and follow them on Facebook: Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc.