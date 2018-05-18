When it comes to a hole-in-one, an albatross or, even a condor — more on that coming , if you don’t know what it is — us golfers know they’re all extra special.
But just how special are they? Like, what are the odds?
Let’s take a look at the three most coveted scores in golf and try to explain...
1. A hole-in-one or ace
According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,000 to 1.
The National Hole-in-One Registry also has a boatload of other great facts regarding an ace...
- The odds of a Tour player making an ace: 3,000 to 1
- The odds of a low-handicapper making an ace: 5,000 to 1
- The odds of two players from the same foursome acing the same hole: 17 million to 1
- The odds of one player making two holes-in-one in the same round: 67 million to 1
The National Hole-in-One Registry also says that there are roughly 450 million rounds of golf played each year in the U.S., or approximately 25,000-30,000 per course. Each of those courses reports between 10-15 aces per year. That means a hole-in-one is scored once in every 3,500 rounds. Only 1-2 percent of golfers score an ace in a year. The average years of playing golf for a player before making an ace is 24. Can you believe that?
Sixteen percent of holes in one are made by women, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry. The average age of a female golfer making an ace is 55, with an average of 15 years playing the game. And the average length of hole for a woman making an ace is 111 yards.
2. An albatross or double eagle
An albatross is achieved when a player either aces a par 4, or scores a “2” on a par 5.
The Double Eagle Club, which touts itself as, “the worldwide registry for double eagles scored,” features a story from former longtime Golf World writer Bill Fields, that states the odds of an albatross are an estimated 6 million to 1.
3. A condor
First of all, have you ever even heard of a condor? We’re not talking about the bird — a vulture — but the absolute rarest shot in golf. It’s a “1” on a par 5, which believe it or not, has actually been done.
According to www.golf.co.uk, there have been four condors recorded — all ones on par 5s, but never a “2” on a rare par 6.
