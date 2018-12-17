I think that I shall never see
Another in-house Christmas tree.
A tree whose dripping trunk is prest
Into its stand but might not rest
A tree when lit that stands so tall
It tempts cats and kids to make it fall
A tree whose needles stab my toes
For months on end after it goes
For we who raised our broods of yore
Spend Christmas Day at home no more
So why, I ask, must we install
A decoration for nobody at all?
Poems are made by fools like me
It’s our children’s turn to have a tree!
— Apologies to Joyce Kilmer
There.
That ought to explain two things:
• As a poet, I am a pretty good chicken feeder.
• We no longer decorate our house for Christmas.
Oh, a wreath does adorn our front door. My wife and our brother-in-law both enjoy making the evergreen circlets that signify two seasons, Christmas and the longer winter season.
A small Nativity set will come out from within a closet to adorn a windowsill. Christmas is, to us, a Christian season.
We tape the Christmas cards we receive each year around a doorway, getting continuing pleasure both from their cheery covers and the signatures of friends and relatives.
But we do not put up Christmas trees.
That does not mean I am deprived of Christmas trees. I have memories. Some are more than a half-century old.
On a wall above my desk is a black-and-white photo, doubtless produced by our family’s Kodak Brownie camera. It shows my father, in his 30s, kneeling beside a 10-year-old me, both of us framed in front of what Mom had done to a once-green spruce tree. Dad and I are grinning as we fake-menace the photographer (again, Mom) with Christmas toy guns I had received.
What Mom did to Christmas trees every year began in early December simply enough with many strings of lights, gumdrop-shaped “big ones” popular in the 1950s. Several strings were “blinkers,” giving our living room a neon-like pulse akin to New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
Next came the tinsel. We hung newly bought tinsel on the front of the tree. Then, we stuffed crumpled, shortened handfuls of tinsel left over from previous years around the sides and back of the tree, so whatever leftover glare there was from the lights would be garishly redirected back at our eyeballs.
Tinsel was followed by dozens of ornaments, mostly fragile glass-like balls in reds, greens, golds and silvers, that fell with crinkly cracks onto the wooden floor in the alcove where the tree always stood, framed by our bay window.
We weren’t done yet.
After the ornaments came the “snow.” It was of two varieties. One was a spray can that splattered gooey white crystals onto the ends of the tree’s limbs, and coated anything else within a few feet of the tree.
Then came tufts of cotton. Yep. Cotton. No cotton balls for us. We emptied a white cardboard box trimmed in blue, and tore its rectangle of cotton into shreds to be stuffed into any undecorated chink of the tree.
Why?
The answer is lost in history, but I believe the cotton was a Depression relic, a “make it do” effort at decorating without spending any money. To my friends, and me it looked awful. But to Mom, the cotton brought back memories. To Dad ... well, Dad subscribed to the “Happy wife, happy life” theory of tree decorating. To start, he put the tree into the grunt-to-lift-it metal stand he had welded at the steel-fabricating factory where he worked. To finish the job, he stood on a step stool to place an angel ornament replete with outspread wings atop the tree. In between, he sat, smoked a cigarette or two, and “encouraged” Mom and me to enjoy ourselves trimming the tree.
When we had finished, you could tell there was a tree somewhere in there, by the triangular shape of the glowing, glittering, gauzy thing. You couldn’t see the tree, but you knew something pine-smelling was jutting out from the old bed sheet we had wrapped around the rusty non-stainless steel stand.
I still have that stand in our basement. I verified its weight once by standing on a bathroom scale without it, then stepping onto the scale again while struggling to hold it. Nearly 40 pounds. No cat or kid ever toppled our Christmas tree.
So, you see, I still have a tree — in mem-o-ree.
Yes, that was another awful rhyme to conclude a Christmas chatter column that I hope will cause some reader, somewhere, to put down the newspaper after reading it, turn to a companion, and intone, “Hah. His Christmas tree memories aren’t much to write about.
“Now, OUR Christmas trees were ....”
Merry Christmas!
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.