Back when my two kids were grade school age, Janet and I were in the den when I heard my daughter Michelle yell from the other room.
“Oh my!” she exclaimed.
“Is everything okay?” Janet said loudly, as she started to get up.
“Wes and I just found Daddy’s old report cards!” she yelled back. Janet looked at me as if I had done something wrong.
“What?” I asked.
“I don’t think this is going to be good,” she said.
“Hey Mom!” yelled my son Wes. “I thought you said Dad was smart.” Janet looked at me again.
“Honest,” Janet said, “I never said that.”
“Ha, ha,” I replied.
About that time, both kids came runnin’ into the den.
“You’ve got to see this,” my daughter said.
“What?” I said again.
“These are not good Daddy,” she said seriously.
“Now hold on a minute,” I said. “Schools were a lot different back when I was a kid.”
“Momma,” Wes said. “What’s a ‘U’ mean?”
Janet looked at me.
“Here, let me see that,” I said and I grabbed one of the cards.
“Oh,” I explained. “A ‘U’ means….uh…. oh yeah, it means ultratremendous.”
Michelle narrowed her eyes and looked at me. “Really,” she said. “Well you must have been extremely ultratremedous in conduct because you got straight U’s.” Janet looked at me again.
“Hey, look!” said Wes. “You had straight A’s in the first and second grade, and then it looks like it all went downhill after that.” Janet kept lookin’ at me.
“Well,” she said. “Aren’t you going to explain?”
“Explain what?”
Michelle spoke up. “Explain why you became dumb starting in the third grade.”
I thought for a minute. “Hey kids,” I smiled. “Did I ever tell y’all about the time me and my cousin Coy had a booger flickin’ contest?”
“Don’t change the subject,” said Michelle.
“Yes,” smiled Janet. “Don’t change the subject. Tell them what happened. In fact, I’d like to know myself.”
“I bet that’s when you discovered girls,” said Wes.
“Boy,” I replied. “I discovered girls in the first grade. By the way, did I ever tell you about my first girlfriend?”
“Quit trying to change the subject,” Michelle said. She’s a lot like her mother, you know.”
“Hmmmm,” I said, as I looked up. “The third grade, hmmmmm. Oh yeah, now I remember. That was when I learned that I had been adopted. It was really traumatic.”
“Brother,” Janet said.
“You weren’t adopted,” said Michelle.
“Yes I was. You see, there were a bunch of Gypsies came through town, and they left me on my parents door step.”
“Daddy, are you trying to tell us you were a Gypsy?”
“No,” I said, “of course not. You see, these Gypsies had stolen me from the king of Scotland and the law was on to them, and they were scared that they would get caught, so they ditched me.”
“Really,” said Michelle. “How did they get you over to America?”
“Uh,” I uhhed. “Well, one of them had a boat.”
“Does Scotland even have a king?” asked Wes.
“They did back then,” I said. “Anywho, they all climbed in this here boat, see, and they made their way over here and started travelin’ around the country tellin’ fortunes and lookin’ for werewolves and such. Of course, I was just a little bitty baby at the time, so I don’t remember it, but that’s what happened.’’
“If you don’t remember,” asked Michelle, “then how do you know it happened?” She should have been a lawyer.
“Well, when I was in the third grade, I ran into a Gypsy woman, and she told me the story I just told you. Well, I was devastated. Of course, I didn’t say anything to my parents’ cause I didn’t want them worried that I might try to find my real family, although the thought of livin’ in a castle did seem kind of cool.”
Well, they all three just looked at me. “That’s the dumbest story I’ve ever heard,” said Michelle.
“Why can’t we have a normal dad like everyone else?” asked Wes.
“Yeah,” said Michelle, and she snatched the report card from my hand and they headed back to the other room.
I looked at Janet. “Do you think they bought it?”
“Oh yeah,” she said sarcastically, “hook, line, and sinker.” Then she rolled her eyes. “Telling fortunes and hunting werewolves?”
“Hey,” I said. “They caught me off guard. Plus, they used to believe everything I told them.”
“Rusty, they haven’t believed a thing you’ve said since they were 5 years old.”
“I guess I better go in there and straighten this out,” I said.
“I think that would be a good idea,” Janet said.
I went into Michelle’s room and she and Wes were still looking at the report cards.
“Listen,” I said. “I was not really stolen by the Gypsies.”
“Really,” Michelle said sarcastically. She also gets that sarcasm gene from her mother.
“No,” I said. “I told you that because I didn’t want your mother to hear the truth.” I looked back to make sure Janet hadn’t snuck up behind me. “What really happened was I ran off to join the circus, but got caught. I just couldn’t concentrate in class after that. I kept dreamin’ about flyin’ on that trapeze. Just don’t tell your mom. She never has liked us carnies.” They both just looked at me.
Kids now-a-days….. They just don’t believe nothin’.
Rusty Mitchum lives at the end of a dirt road in deep East Texas and describes himself as a “retired gunrunner.” (When he “worked” he was a representative for a number of firearms manufacturers.)
