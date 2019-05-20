Interesting Reading Statistics: Adults who read for 30 minutes a week reported feeling 20 percent more satisfied with their lives in the latest Quick Reads study. Forty percent of people in that same study claimed “lack of time” was the main reason they didn’t read, but the first study quoted in this article shows us that people in the U.S. spend 10 times more time watching TV than reading.
Research done by consultancy Mindlab International at the University of Sussex showed reading reduces stress by 68 percent, more so than listening to music, having a cup of tea, or taking a walk. Even six minutes of reading can be enough to reduce the stress levels by more than two-thirds. So if you’re feeling stressed or dissatisfied, consider putting down the remote and picking up a book instead.
The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Friends of the Library group, volunteers, staff and board of trustees, would like to thank everyone involved in the 6th Annual Friends of the Library 5K & 2-Mile Walk held last Saturday, May 18. This event is a fantastic fundraiser for our organization each year and helps raise thousands of dollars toward our children’s programming.
We are grateful to the runners and walkers who took the time to come out and participate, even though the threat of rain and thunderstorms loomed on the horizon.
We would also like to thank all of our fantastic sponsors who help make this event possible: ($200-plus sponsors) Haws Ricker Insurance, CBF Contracting Inc., Clarion County Community Bank, Bliss Reclamation Co., East Brady Uni-Mart, Burns Funeral Home, Gibbs Greenhouse, VFW Club Post 7123 and Tom’s Riverside Quality Foods. Additional sponsors: Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins, Harriger Auto Body, Stephen J. Jaworski, DMD, Eric N. Cicciarelli Excavating, Smith’s Auto Sales of Rimersburg, Korner Restaurant, Doggie Bole, Myers Tire & Service, Classique Hair Design, Outlook Inn, Chicora Dental Care LLC, Valley Flowers & Gifts, Horvath Auto Body, B&D Repair Services, Michelle Myers (M&M Pizza), Myers Construction, NAPA Auto Parts, Craig’s Barber Shop, Anonymous, Doug Adams Construction, WFH Inc., Bauer Funeral Home, Walmart Super Center, Allan and Gloria Walzak, Old Bank Deli & Coffee Shop, Advanced Disposal and Ray Scott.
Coming up on Thursday, May 30, at 6 p.m.: Between the Lines YA Book Discussion on “Howl’s Moving Castle” by Diana Wynne Jones.
What it’s about: Sophie has the great misfortune of being the eldest of three daughters, destined to fail miserably should she ever leave home to seek her fate. But when she unwittingly attracts the ire of the Witch of the Waste, Sophie finds herself under a horrid spell that transforms her into an old lady. Her only chance at breaking it lies in the ever-moving castle in the hills: the Wizard Howl’s castle. To untangle the enchantment, Sophie must handle the heartless Howl, strike a bargain with a fire demon, and meet the Witch of the Waste head-on. Along the way, she discovers that there’s far more to Howl — and herself — than first meets the eye.
Join us for pizza, cookies and a great discussion!
This year’s Summer Quest (formerly Summer Reading), themed, “A Universe of Stories,” will be starting a little later than usual. Sign-ups will be held on Tuesday, June 18, starting at 10 a.m.
Our eight-week summer program will run until August 13, as we do not have a program during the week of July 4 (though the schedule is always subject to change). More details will be forthcoming in the weeks to come, so keep checking our news column as well as the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Facebook page.
Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m.: Career Assessment — CareerLink staff will be on hand to walk you through their free career assessment called Traitify. You’ll find out what best complements and what conflicts with your personality blend, and your best work environment. Discover career options that fit your personality.
Space for this workshop is limited and registration is required. Please call the library at (814) 473-3800 to sign up. Thanks!
During this workshop, the library’s public computer lab will be unavailable to non-workshop participants. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.
The library will be closed Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27, in observance of the Memorial Day weekend. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 28, at 9 a.m.