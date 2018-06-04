CLARION – The Clarion County commissioners are accepting submissions for the Clarion County “In Pictures” contest that will run through June 21.
As part of the contest, county officials are looking for photos of landscapes, buildings, historically significant subjects and any other photos that capture the essence of Clarion County.
Photos from past years are welcome, and do not have to be recently taken.
The top photographs will be displayed inside the Clarion County Courthouse. This possibly includes days that filming of the courthouse will be conducted for a TV show.
Photos can be submitted to cointern@co.clarion.pa.us, along with a description of the photograph and your name.
All pictures submitted will become property of Clarion County. It is implied that all pictures submitted have approval from the owners of the subject matter.
