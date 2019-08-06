OHL — The annual Ohl Community Day will be held Saturday, August 17, with activities the entire family can enjoy.
The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with everyone to meet at the church for a community clean-up. Volunteers will split into groups to clean up the town.
Children’s activities will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Ohl United Methodist Church.
The Community Day parade will begin at 4 p.m. Line-up will begin at 3:30 p.m. for tractors, 4-wheelers, lawn mowers, golf carts, bikes or whatever you would like to take.
Following the parade dinner will be served. Everyone is asked to take their lawn chairs and a covered dish to share; meat, drinks and utensils will be provided.
The day’s activities will conclude with a program by The Needhams at 6 p.m. in the church. Their goal to glorify God, encourage fellow believers, and share the gospel.