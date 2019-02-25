Joy and I have done (or had someone else do) a lot of work to our house.
We had to replace crumbling wooden siding. We put new carpet in when we couldn’t get 30-year-old stains out of the old one. We added some features we missed from our house in Lancaster — fans in the bedroom and dining room, for example. Home ownership is one of those things that everyone dreams about until you have it happen. And then it hits you as gently as a brick.
When my students ask me about owning a home, I usually say that I love being a homeowner. But since they aren’t bogged down by mortgages, 20-year-old furnaces, 10-year old water heaters, and a house full of two-pronged plugs, I also tell them avoid it if they can.
But as much as I grumble about replacing this old thing or that old thing, I actually really like owning my current house.
Joy and I have owned three houses in our marriage. The first was in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, and was a duplex where we could hear the couple next door fighting all the time. It got to the point that his kids always called him by his first name, usually yelling it angrily, as if that was how you pronounced it. But that house had its charm. Working with a friend of my in-laws, I was able to finish the third floor of that house and learned I hate doing drywall. Our next house was a serious upgrade, brand new in a fancy development outside of Lancaster. Turns out a homeowner’s association is more of a pain in the association than a benefit. Our fees kept going up while the services kept going down.
Gee, sounds like taxes, but I digress.
Moving here was tough. I got the opportunity of a lifetime — working in a school district that was heading in a direction I could go with. Joy had to give up a lot — like a job in Lancaster that was heading to great places, if she chose to stick with it. When we made the decision to say no to a job offer at York High and come here, the hardest part was saying goodbye to our brand-new house (that had a gazillion problems because the company running the development cut serious corners. Like the main beam in the house split after two years!). We needed a suitable house. Our current place opened up, and we somehow were able to look past the rotting siding, the crumbling concrete, and the seriously-dated color — Lion’s Mane Gold — painted in the interior.
We fell in love.
We have a little cupboard under the stairs where, if we weren’t storing Christmas decorations, we could house Harry Potter. We have a cabin-like basement with tongue-and-groove wood and a cozy TV room, but our upstairs is the modern look that we borrowed from Lancaster. Our new siding, put on less than a year after we moved, made the house brand new again. And the house seemed to feel it. It had been loved by the past owners and found new love with us. You know how extra proud you feel in a nice suit or a dress that fits you just-so? Well, that’s how the house seemed, puffing up as we restored it room by room. Now it feels bigger on the inside. And it needed new overhead lights last week.
We left the old lights in a few rooms to remember the house the way it was. Those old fixtures began to flicker and fail in succession, like a power failure in a Star Trek show. I fix one, and while I was fixing it, the one in the next room started to flicker. So this past week, I got to do something I love about owning a gently-used house.
I got to fix things.
I was not very handy before moving back here. Now, with a little tutoring, I’ve become quite adept at replacing two-pronged outlets (they’re all gone now) and wiring up new light fixtures. In a weekend, I replaced three lights, one light switch, two doorknobs, and added some privacy filters to the basement windows. When we bought this house back about five years ago, those jobs would have taken a week or more. Now I know what my house needs me to do in order to make the modern work with the 1950s.
So, sure, there are downsides to owning a house. But the longer I’m here, the more I understand the house and what it needs. And I can sit back and think, “I fixed that!” And that’s one upside that is worth a million downers.
Now I wonder how old my roof is…
Andrew Bundy is a teacher, freelance writer, and occasionally-published short story author. He is now very concerned about his roof.
