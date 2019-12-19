Mrs. Streiner’s KindergartenThe one special gift I would like for Christmas is a Lanborey (Lamborghini) so I can driv arod. The one gift I would like to give is A noow Fon To Mom because she likes to text.
— Chaden Anyadike
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is doll clothes for my life doll because she could have something new to wear. The one gift I would give is a necklace to Mom because she likes necklaces.
— Lilly Connelly
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch because I want to play all of the games like Mario. The one gift I would like to give is a guitar to my brother Preston because he could play it for my fmily.
— Colton Corney
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a drone because my mom and I could fly it together and make things for it out of Legos. The one gift I would give is a pretty bracelet to my mom because she really likes pretty things and she doesn’t have one.
— Cory Edwards
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a robot because it could help Mommy. The one gift I would give is a pet cat to Josephina because she likes them.
— Julianna Elias
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a choo-choo tran because I cd play it. The one gift I would give is a Barbie doll to my sister Lexie because playing with her dolls makes her happy.
— Ellis Miller
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a hard, plastic Rex from Jurassic World because I have a giant collection of dinosaurs and I don’t have that one. I would play them all together. The one gift I would give is a watch to my friend Colby because then he could know what time it is.
— Gavin Grunthaner
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is an ipon because I wold play games on it. The one gift I would give is mint bubble gum to my dad because he really likes it.
— Keiyton Luce
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a Barbie doll with yellow hair because I could play with her in my kitchen and have her make toy food. The one gift I would give is a diamond ring to my mom because she loves diamond.
— Emma Medina
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is checrs because I doow not hav that game and I like it. The one gift I would give is new wrk shoos to Mom because I think hr are to tite.
— Emilee Penhollow
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a horse robot you can ride on and control because I love horses and I’ve always dreamed of having a horse of my own, but my yard is too little for a real one. The one gift I would like to give isn ew boots and new buckle (the boots would be covered in candy canes) to Santa Clause because he always wears those things and he can probably use new ones.
— Kennedy Rieg
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a Baf rop because my whol famy has one and they are soft and cumfy. The one gift I would give is Christmis Pujomas to Mom because She likes them and they woud mke her happy.
— Jonah Shaffer
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is Pokemon cards and book because I like pokemon cards. The one gift I would give is Tabtop and basebol cards to mom and dad because they would like it.
— Colby Shick
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a toy cat because I could take it to the park. The one gift I would give is a nerf gun to Dad because I want him to protect the house.
— Charlie Shropshire
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a lap top because I can watch you tube on it. The one gift I would give is a nerf gun to my little brother because he split hiz chin open and he likes them.
— Harper Visniesky
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is a remote control because I never had one before. The one gift I would give is a special cup to Nana because she will really like it.
— Michael Weaver
Mr. Weaver’s KindergartenThe one special gift I would like for Christmas: I want a disk for my tractor so I can work.
— Landon Kinerman
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want an X box 5 so I can play games.
— Alex Latta
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want Joy to share all over the world.
— Avery Williams
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want a dragon because I like dragons.
— Elijah Pearson
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want a skateboard so I can do tricks.
— Jaxson Chamberlin
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want a monster truck because they are cool.
— Zayden Gregor
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want a puppy because it is cool.
— Charlotte Ignatius
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want LOL dolls because I love them and I play with them a lot.
— Clare Judeich
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want a scooter because I like riding it.
— Jace Kephart
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want a dog and I love dogs it is my favorite pet.
— Laken Klepfer
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want a Lady bug crybaby because I like Ladybugs.
— Emilyn Kunes
The one special gift I would like for Christmas is: I want lego set because I like to build cars.
— Chale Taft
Mrs. Barron’s KindergartenThe one gift I would like for Christmas is: Barbie Dream house because I like to play with my Barbies. The one special gift I would like to give is high heeled shoes to mom because she loves shoes. She wears them to soccer and to the store.
— Layla Ali
The one gift I would like for Christmas is a cute baby because I love them. The one special gift I would like to give is yarn to Grandma because she likes to knit things like poncho’s and headbands
— Stella Bell
The one gift I would like for Christmas is: Pokemon cards because I love them. I want 100 more. The one special gift I would like to give is perfume to my Grannie because I want her her to smell good and pretty –I really love her. Santa, I really like you. I want to go to the North Pole.
— Orian Brown
The one gift I would like for Christmas is a trampaline because like to jump. It should have a safety net. I also like unicorn. The one special gift I would like to give is new clothes to my Aunt Tina because she loves clothes. She likes pretty ones. She fills half of the closet and Uncle Mike has the other half. Remember all the children on Christmas Eve. We made delicious cookies for you.
— Karter Buck
The one gift I would like for Christmas is A NERF GUN because I really, really love to shoot. The one special gift I would like to give is new shirts to Dad because his have some holes in them. Some of his are old. He had them for a very long time. He doesn’t want to give them up.
— Declan Erickson
The one gift I would like for Christmas is a big lego set/Iron man lego set because I like legos. The one special gift I would like to give is ear rings to Mom because I like my mom and she likes jewelry.
— Micah Heasley
The one gift I would like for Christmas is an American girl doll because I like to play with dolls. The one special gift I would like to give is jewelry to Mom because she likes jewelry and necklaces and ear rings.
— Aubrey Ignatius
The one gift I would like for Christmas is Sonic because I love my Sonic. The one special gift I would like to give is a monster truck to my Dad because he needs a new one.
— Gracen Koch
The one gift I would like for Christmas is Pokemon cards-especially rare ones because I like them. The one special gift I would like to give is new clothes to my dad because he has old ones, some are ripped. He needs new ones.
— Olivia Loweranitis
The one gift I would like for Christmas is Sponge Bob because I like Sponge Bob. The one special gift I would like to give is a Thomas train to my dad because he has toy trains. He likes trains.
— Michael Rubba
The one gift I would like for Christmas is Lego’s because I like to build things with Legos. The one special gift I would like to give is coffee and a coffee maker to Mom because she likes coffee. She needs a new coffee maker. Her old one stinks.
— Giuliana Smith
The one gift I would like for Christmas is Pokemon cards because I have 2 more pages to fill in my Pokemon binder. I need more cards. The one special gift I would like to give is underwear to my baby brother Cole because he is learning to use his own potty. He has 2 toilets.
— Carson Snyder
The one gift I would like for Christmas is a LOL Doll because I lost some of mine. My dog ate some. The one special gift I would like to give is new clothes to my baby sister because her old ones don’t fit her and some are ripped and messy.
— Tinsley Spangler
The one gift I would like for Christmas is a Elsa doll because I like Elsa. The one special gift I would like to give is diapers and new clothes to my little brother because he ran out of diapers, and needs new clothes.
— Bella Tresler
The one gift I would like for Christmas is Black Panther because he can talk. He is my favorite. The one special gift I would like to give is a trophy to my dad because he needs a golden trophy
— Gannon Vitarelli
The one gift I would like for Christmas is X-Box 360 and a football game because I like to play games on X-box. The one special gift I would like to give is X-Box football game to my brother Carter because he likes to play football games like Maddin 16.
— Beau Weis
Mrs. Schall’s First GradeDear Santa, Can I have a Nintendo switch? Can I have a deer target? I’v bin varey good. How is the reindeer?Can I have a go cart ples? How are you Santa? Can I have a go pro? Can I have a crosbow? rc car? Pokemon. pop the pig. cgx ex
— Landon Liddle
Santa, I would like a toy car, super heros and a big truck. Thank you, Donavan
— Donavan Jackson
Santa, Hover board, Pokemon, note book, rc cars, virtual reality, gift cards for Walmart. What is year favorit koocie? Can I have a ipad? How are the elfes? How are the reindeer?
— Colten Michaux
Dear Santa, Please can I have a X-Box, dirt bike, ipad? How are your reindeer? Go cart, Nintendo games? How are your elves doing?
— Jordan Lockett
Dear Santa, Pokemon, baskit ball, a kid foot ball. Is yore elfs wrcking hrd? A orange skat brnd? Pokemon, big cards. I love Santa.
— Mason Blasco
Dear Santa, I would like a JoJo doll and a yo-yo. Is it cold at the North Pole? Do the reindeer like to travel here?I am working on being a good girl.
— Naeveh Walker
Dear Santa, Go cart, hover board, big track based fishing pole, mine craft leggos. Hoall is the rane deare?
— Owen Snyder
Dear Santa, Hae are yoe reindee, elvs? Hae is Missis Clos? Santa I want a hot tub and a hover board,
— Kloey Murray
Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon and a Nefe gunds and a lago set, and a foot dall and a a bass doll, dat is all. How is all yore ranedeers.
— Maxwell Miller
Dear Santa, Can I have a Nintendo switch? How is your raindeer? And I want a virtual reality. I have bin very good. Thank You.
— Brinson Riles
Dear Santa, How are your reindeer? How is Rudolph? Did the elves make, all of the toy? I love my elf. I want lots of Barbies.
— Alivia Barbey
Santa, Can I have a Nintendo, go cart can I have a dog? How are your reindeer.
— Ben Fatula
Dear Santa, I want Mine Craft leggos. I want a my life doll and horse. I want a hot tub. How is Rudolph? How is Miss Coas.
— Hope Hannah
Mrs. Martini’s
Second gradeDear Santa, Can I have a American girl doll and horse please. Can I have a gymnastics bar please? I have been good this year.
Love, Claire Akers
Dear Santa, please can I have a gold trumpet, with its case? I have been a good boy.
Your friend, Yousef Ali
Dear Santa, Can I Please get a lego set, Gymnastics bar, art supplies. Hover board, and a science kit?
Makenna Johnson
Dear Santa, Can I please have a gymnastics bar, computer and headphones?
Love, Julia Dinkfelt
Dear Santa, Can I please have a purple trumpet, slime, hover board, airpobs, American girl doll, Nintindo switch, big fluffy unicorn Nike outfit, nike shoes, fitbit?
— Alyson Kalgren
Dear Santa,I have been good! Can I please have gymnastics bar, fitbit, slime, scrunchies, cosmosthe robot, art supplies, hoverbord, trumpet, clothes, coat and shoes.
Love, Xaeda Provost
Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year. I would please like a dog and computer and a hover board!
Your Frand, Bentley Spence
Dear Santa, Can I please have 2d tech decks, a hover board, a fishing pole, a computer, an apple watch, bacon, legos, all mine craft figures, all mine crafts weapon, all mine crafts mobs, all mine crafts items and all mine craft blocks.
Gavin Pearce
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. I want a PS4 please I also want teck deks, art supplies and a purple trumpet for my mom.
Love, Zander Vitarelli
Dear Santa, I’ve been very good this year may i have a school American Girl doll a, big computer, fitbit, tech deck, black clothes, paper, pomsies, scrunchies, slime, fingerlings, pencil box, hoverboard, lottery ticket, jewlery, makeup, under armour coats, big picture frame, flash card’s, head phones, and 2 elf on the shelf pets.
Love, Clara Williams
Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year. Can I please have a black Fitbit?
From Noah Brackman
Dear Santa, I have been kind. please can I have a PS4, Fortnite figures, cosmo the robot, Nerf Guns, Tach Decks, a gray cat, and lego car sets.
Love, Colin Ignatius
Dear Santa, Please can I have a hoverboard and can I have art supplies and can I please have a slime kit and can I please have a Frozen 2 drawing set and can I please have legos and a Nerf Gun.
Love, Khloe Shimmel
Dear Santa, Can I have a Frozen 2 drawing and a disney Princesses lego set please? I have been good!
From Destiny Gray
Mrs. Martini’s
Second grade (continued)Dear Santa, can I please have a hoverboard, trumpet, art supplies, scrunchies, slime kit, pencil box, and a puppy.
Love Bella Brigger
Dear Santa, I have been good this year! Can I please have a gold hoverboard and a white cosmo the robot and a xbox with 4 controllers, a tech deck park with 12 tech decks.
Your Friend, Lemmy Fulmer
Dear Santa, can I please have a Gxora ex pokemon cards, a hoverboard, and tech deck?
Love, Jaxson Carlson
I have been super good this year! I would like a minecraft lego set called “The End Battle” a voltron, sky landers games, $25 worth of robux, the Beast Ultra zord and nerf guns.
Love, Grant Brocious
Dear Santa, I have been the best girl in the world. I want a kitten, a nintendo switch, scrunchies, gymnastics bar, scruf a lof, 6 picny pops, a big hatch a mol. Please Santa!
Love, Gabrielle DeBlasio
Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year can I please 2 tech decks, a pencil box, oh and board, PS4, Xbox, i phone 11, and pencil sharpener?
Love, Aiden Blochberger
Dear Santa, I want please a hoverboard, art supplies, a gymnastics bar, kittens, tech decks, lego, friendship lego, and Junie B. Jones.
Love, Josephina Elias
Dear Santa, please can I have a Frozen 2 drawing set?
From Sophie Oakes
Dear Santa, Can I please have a PS4 with Fortnite? I also want F.N.A.F action figures and legos.
Love Chase Moore
Dear Santa, can please have a PS4 call of Duty black ops I have been good this year!
Love, James Seid
Mrs. Shick’s third gradeDear Santa Claus, Hello! How are you? If you can please get me pokemon ruby and Ethan pokemon sword or shield. Could you please get Ethan Let’s go pikachu or let’s go Eve.
— Leo Laubacker
Dear Santa, For Christmas I hope you have a Happy New Year. Hope you are doing good. I hope my family gets all they want.
— Calleigh Appleton
Dear Santa, Hi! I love you and you are so nice. Can I please have a iphone 11, a cute phone case for it, a real ginnpig and everything that it would need, can I please have 1,000 Claire’s, Justis.
— Lilly Dunworth
Dear Santa, Hello how are you, can i please have the iphone 11, turtle, oil pastels, and a case for my iphone 11, van’s, bathbom set, mini brands, clothes, slime, plant’s, justis, stuff,
— Abigail Gates
Dear Santa, For Christmas could i please have a L.O.L 2 in 1 glamper, a dancing ballerina doll for my sister, and a spiderman figure for my brother please. Thank you very much if you get it for me. Merry Christmas!
— Avery Taylor-Lopez
Dear Santa Claus, How is Dasher, Danser, and prancer. thous are my favorit reindeer. I’m in third grade this year. I wrote to you in first grade I asked for a lot of things but i know my manners now. So may I pleas have scruches, a ballet totte that lights up in the dark, some bows, mackup kit, ballet shoes, ballet legins. I hope I’ve been good this year. Other say you are not real but i try to ignor them. How are the elves and Mrs. Claus. Any way I hope you have a Merry Christmas
— Eowyn Webster
Dear Santa, I wish that I get a dog please and thank you. then I wish that I get a sled please and thank. I wish that i get a virtuel reatilty goggles please and thank you. I wish that I get the nintendo switch paseball game.
— Brady Baronick
Dear Santa, Thank you for the elf that you gave us and I’m going to give a list of stuff I want 1. fake krutches 2. hover board 3. lol doll 4. omg doll 5. lol house and that all you can also give me different toys they don’t have to be toys they can be close i love you Santa. and I forgot I want a baby kitten and please tell Alex that I love him so much I want him to stay every month. I keep forgeting I want a desk and a baby doll and a baby stroller
— Carson
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas. Please for Christmas I want a Hover board, computer. If I get I will be very happy. But if I don’t get it I will still be Happy I asked for it all.
— Ayden Connelly
Dear Santa, Hello Santa how’s life going? I hope it’s going good. For Christmas can I please have a rock tumbeler? And also I wish my cousin to get whatever he wants. because I want him to have a Christmas that he Never forget’s. thank you Santa.
— Makenzie Popson
Dear Santa, May I please say hello to Mrs. Claus and the elves before I tell you what I want for Christmas. It would be very nice if the world did not fight and I wish our country was nice enough to fight for different places and maybe a puppy for my dog so he isn’t lonely. Happy new year!
— Calli Bash
Dear Santa, Can I pleas have need for speed heat studio and a good po. And how do you fly? And is Rudoph reel? And why do you tresspass in our houses?
— Deakin Caine
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas. For Christmas I want something a little bit expensive this year, and I think it might be a bit much to ack for so if I don’t get it I will understand. I want a MacBook Air for my desk I got for my birthday. If I get it thank you I will be very happy. If I don’t get it I’m still glad I asked.
— Angelina Linn
Dear Santa, For Christmas I’d like a 100$ gift card for xbox and do you have summer when we have winter? And does Rudolph Behave? Who’s Rudolph’s best friend?
— Carter Blasco
Dear Santa, I hope I’m on the good list I realy realy please want a hover borad. if you have one or a puppy and a new dress. and a robux card with money on it. a electric scoter do you eat a lot of cookies? that would be crazy and for Christmas can you get a lot of Steelers Stuff.
— Ava Marie Rozyle
Dear Santa, how is your raindeer? Happy New Year. I will name my top 3 things a hoverboard, xbox and a vbucks card (500$). How is Mrs. Claws. You sent a elf. Today the elf was doing acrobatics. how is Rudolph. Is his Nose shiny have a safe trip MERRY X-MAS
— Tyler Garstka
Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is Star Wars legos. Thank you if you get any Star Wars legos.
— Isaac Russell
Dear Santa, I want pleas a LOL doll and a Kind kid thank you for evre thing. I love you. you are the best every. Say to miss Claus I sayed “HI, I like you.” I want a LOL doll!!!!!!!
— Lexie Ellis
Mr. Perkins’ Fourth GradeDear Santa Claus, how are you this year? Do you have other reindeer? I have been very, very, very, very, very, very, very good this year. For Christmas this year I really, really want Harry Potter stuff. What is your favorite type of cookie? We will make it for you on Christmas Eve. We will make food for the reindeer too. Will you being me tons of Harry Potter Stuff? I hope you will.
Dear Santa, How do you get your powers and how do you get everyone’s present in time before daytime? When your elves come back to work, do they turn into a human and can your reindeer talk? Two things I want for Christmas pokemon, laptop.
Your friend, Brayden Wolfe
Dear Santa, How are you? My name is Talen. I have a few questions for you. How are your reindeer are they ready for their big flight? How id Mrs. Claus. How is Rudolph? Is he ready for Christmas? How are all your elves. How is it at the North Pole? How cold is it, did it snow a lot this year, and is your sleigh ready with all your presents? As you can see I am very curious. Hope you have a good flight and Merry Christmas! I can’t wait!
— Talen O’Leary
Dear Santa, Hi, my name is Nevaeh Clinchoc and I wonder how long have you been Santa for? Do you actually change Santa’s? Merry Christmas Santa! The only thing I want this Christmas is to be with my family and my little sister to be happy for her second Christmas! do the reindeer have enough magic to go around the world? How long does it take to go around the world? Do you get full?
— Nevaeh Clinchoc
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I wanted to see how my elves Trixie and Charlie are behaving in the North Pole. How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer? Are the elves making lots of toys? And speaking of toys, there are two main things I want for Christmas is Airpod pros (preferably pink) and an apple watch. Do you have any girl reindeer and if so what are their names? What do the reindeer eat?
Your friend, Miya Prigle
Dear Santa, How is it going up in the North Pole? I always wondered if you have a whole pile of candy canes in the middle of your office. When I went to light up night in the Culumbus Zoo I was reindeer and I was beging my dad to get candy canes to feed them it. My mom went to PItsbeurge to mail my letter to the North Pole. Do you liek Halleween or Easter better? My elf was once by where my cany bowl and it hung on the Pengwins.
— Bella Wildnauer
Dear Santa, How are you doing today? How do your elfs make all the toys for the children in 12 months? I always wondered how you dilver all those toys in all one night? Do your reindeer get tired traveling all around the world? Is Rudolph’s nose really bright? Is Dasher after Rudolph? Is it Blizen or Glizen? Is it below zero at the North Pole? How long does it take to pack up the sleigh? How much elf’s do you have? Are the elfs small? SO the reindeer play with penugins?
— Ava Wildnauer
Dear Santa, My name is Isiah Baum. How are you and your reindeer? Merry Christmas and happy new year. Everyday i wondered how you got your magic. As you can see I wrote you a letter. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. How many cookies a year do you eat? How can you go to every house in one night?
Your friend, Isiah Baum
Dear Santa, My name is Cayley Williams How are the reindeer and how are the elves? How are you? I really want for Christmas is to be with my family and friends. What is Rudolph’s nose like and how is Rudolph? What is your favorite cookie? Are your reindeer getting ready for the long flight?
Merry Christmas, Cayley Williams
Dear Santa, How are your reindeer doing and how is Rudolph doing? How are the elves doing? My name is Gary and I’m in 4th grade. I am 9 years old. How is Mrs. Claus doing. How are her cookies, are they good? How many cookies do you eat every year? Do you like our cookies we make every year? What doesn’t my elf move place? Santa, be careful of my dog.
Merry Christmas, Gary
Dear Santa, How is Rudolph? Well my name is Eian and I would like to say thank you for the toys you broght me last year how is my elf? He did not come last year? How do you get your magic? Do you run out of magic? What is your favorite cookie? Do you have a daughter. good luck with Christmas.
— Eian Gerken
Dear Santa, My name is Rylan. Here are some questions. How many toys fo you have in you sack? How heavy is your sack and do you have an engine in your sleigh? How many toys do you give to every kid? How many cookies did you eat last year? How do you stay warm in the North Pole? How many kids are on the good list? How old are you and Mrs. Claus? How long does it take to prepare the sleigh? How many houses are there in the entire world? How many elves are there in the North Pole?
— Rylan
Dear Santa, Hello, how are you? Are they elves ready for Christmas? your reindeer how are they doing? Do you like cake or cookies better? And do you know my elves Rosey and Ben? Ben is new. We got Ben last night in our Christmas Tree. by the way what do reindeer eat? Do you have a favorite cookie?
Your friend, Charlotte
Dear Santa, How are you? Are your rendeer reddy for crismas? I want an RC Britinnic bat you may want to build it yourself. so how so you get magic? I wish you a merry Chrismis. I hope you are very safe in your travels.
From Gage Kinder
Dear Santa, How are you? Are you ready for Christmas? What type of cookie do you like the best? Do you happen to know my elves Cosmo and Mable. Did any of the reindeer go on vacation? The thing I want the most for Christmas is a yoga ball. I want a yoga ball because I really like to flop and roll on my belly and back.
Leave me a note, Chance Anyodike
Dear Santa, My name is Kenden. For Christmas this year, i would like lego city sets. Are your reindeer doing well? Santa, are you going to the Grinch’s house? He is not that bad after all. Is Mrs. Claus making you cookies? Hope you save me one! I hope you bring presents for my family.
Merry Christmas, Kenden Snyder
Mrs. Reinsel’s fourth gradeDear Santa,
Hello! How are you and your elves, but don’t forget Mrs. Clause? Are your elves behaving? How about frosty, I bet he gets water everywhere! I wonder how your reindeer get around the world in one night. Do you never stop for a drink at Sheetz or something? Oh wait, you get cookies from our houses. What is your sled falls? Have you ever been scared or worried? What if you run out of magic or someone sees you? Well, bye.
Sinserly, Hayley C. Baker
Dear Santa, Hi! How are you? I have a few questions and I was wondering if you could answer them. What do reindeer eat other than carrots? Thing that I was wondering the most is how do you get your beard so long? How long is your beard? It must have to be pretty long. For Christmas this year, i would really like a real Chihuahua for Christmas!! DO you have have a vacation? Now, for the best questions, did you go to school? That’s all the questions for this letter.
Sincerly, Layne Fairman
Dear Santa, How are you? How is cookie crumbs? Who is the fastest reindeer and how bright is Rudolph’s nose? Who is your favorite reindeer. Also, which one of Mrs. Claus’s recipes is the best? P.S. tell the elves I said hello.
Sincerely, Jacob Logue
Dear Santa, Hi! How are you this year? I hope you have a great fly around the world. And I hope everybody is on the good list this year. And have a great Merry Christmas.
— Eden Alanskas
Dear Santa, Hi! How are you? I have some things I want to ask. First, how many treats do you eat every Christmas? And what do you do in the sumer? What is your favorite candy? What do the reindeer do in the sumer? Do reindeer like wheat? How much do you weigh? And how old are you? Do elves have to go to good school to be good? How old do elf’s have to be to go to a home? How old are the reindeer? Do elves go to bed? How many gifts fall out of the sled? And how many puppies go to kid’s?
— Ben Hasper
Dear Santa and Miss Claus, I was curious if I’m on the nice list and I was also wondering how your day was going? My mind is bubbling with questions tot ask you guys. Is Rudolph a real Reindeer? And how old is an average elf?
Sincerly, Espen Baer