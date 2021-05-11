Olive T. Veronesi, 94, of Seminole, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born April 30, 1927 in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Quincy D. and Nellie (Gathers) Bashline.
She married Aldo J. Veronesi on August 31, 1957. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2015.
Mrs. Veronesi worked as a postal clerk for the post office and helped manage their store in Seminole.
She was a devoted member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include four children, Phyllis Miller and her husband, Terry, of Indiana, Anna Donato and her husband, Mike, of Hawthorn, Dr. Peter Veronesi of Holley, N.Y., and Joseph Veronesi and his fiancée, Marcie Wynkoop, of Seminole; six grandchildren, Maria Miller (fiance’ Adam Yore) of Columbia, Miss., Houston Donato of Hawthorn, Giulia Donato of San Francisco, Calif., Samuel Miller of Indiana, Gabrielle Veronesi (fiance’ Dylan Zimmerman) of Putneyville, and Jereme Wynkoop (Holly) of Seminole; a sister, Alice Guthrie of Hawthorn; a sister-in-law, Lois Veronesi of New Bethlehem; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Marie Bashline and Martha Guthrie; and also her dog, Peppy.
The family would like to convey a special thank you and appreciation to Father Samuel Bungo, Dr. Barry Snyder and Staff, Edgewood Heights Staff, WRC Hospice, Susan Veronesi, Debbie Bonanno, Lois Veronesi, Becky Bish, Jean Magagnotti, Annie Bonanno, Karen Sturgeon, Jill Neiswonger, Ashley and Desiree Stepulla, Sebby and Gloria Spanedda, Bellina Veronesi and Vicky Costello-Moore.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with Reverend Father Samuel Bungo serving as celebrant.
Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA. 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.