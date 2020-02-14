DuBOIS — Baseball and softball players and the community are invited to Opening Day at On Deck on Saturday, Feb. 29th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free with a variety of activities planned including time in the cages for hitting or throwing, your favorite ballpark food and drinks including hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and a basket raffle including several big prizes.
Reopened in early January, the indoor sports facility formerly known as the Baseball Bank is a facility where baseball and softball players can utilize practice cages for hitting, fielding and pitching.
Players of all skill levels are welcome to the event.
“The great part about On Deck is that this place is for all ages and abilities. It’s a great place for kids and parents to bond while also focusing on their talent.” said Amanda Rosman, General Manager. “So come on down and get a free hot dog, enter to win one of our great prizes, which may include tickets to a game to MLB game not too far from here, and check the facility out.”
For more information, and announcements of the raffle prizes closer to the event, check the facebook page at facebook.com/OnDeckDuBois. You can stop in at 305 Aspen Way, Suite 2, DuBois and talk to the staff at the front desk.
On Deck offers day passes and memberships with a monthly rate $50 per player and a family discount of only $40 per month for each additional player/child.
A yearly membership is available for only $25 a month per player. On Deck now offers services for instruction to match up players and coach instructors. Players with their own instructor may utilize the facility for a small fee each time.